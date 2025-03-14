NFL Insider provides latest on Vikings, Aaron Rodgers, and what it could mean for JJ McCarthy
When Sam Darnold departed Minnesota for Seattle, it seemed like a clear signal that the JJ McCarthy era was officially underway for the Vikings. And while that still seems like the most likely outcome, there is some serious smoke building around Aaron Rodgers and Minnesota.
Amid conflicting reports, NFL Insider Dianna Russini set the record straight on Friday. According to Russini, the Vikings are currently having discussions about what they want to do at quarterback. Apparently those discussions include the potential of bringing in Aaron Rodgers, and Rodgers is reportedly giving Minnesota time to talk it over.
It's certainly a bit of a strange position to be in if you're JJ McCarthy. The Vikings selected McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 10 overall), sending a strong signal that they viewed the former Michigan gunslinger as a franchise QB. But a season ending injury during his rookie year clearly derailed things a bit, and now the Vikings find themselves in a position to potentially bring in a Super Bowl winning QB who's a future Hall-of-Famer. Those opportunities don't come along too often.
It the Vikings do ultimately reach a deal with Rodgers, it means that the McCarthy era in Minneosta will once again be put on hold. And while it could certainly be beneficial for McCarthy to spend a year or two learning under Rodgers before taking over in 2026 or 2027, it's far from being an ideal situation for the young QB. McCarthy has already missed one season due to injury, and now he's staring at the possibility of losing even more time on the field if Rodgers is part of the equation.
Would the addition of Rodgers sour the relationship between McCarthy and Minnesota? Would it be a mistake to bring a somewhat unpredictable personality like Rodgers into an organization that has Super Bowl aspirations in 2025? These possible scenarios are likely all part of the discussions that are currently taking place in Minnesota.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American
Michigan Football: The biggest spring question for the Wolverines
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7