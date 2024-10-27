MSU fans have 'lil bro' meltdown after another loss to Michigan
Following a third consecutive loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night, Michigan State fans flocked to social media to cry foul. Ironically, their issues had nothing to do with actually took place during the game, as the Wolverines notched a comfortable 24-17 victory. Instead, their issue came after the game during an altercation that began with MSU defensive lineman Anthony Jones.
With Michigan taking a knee in victory formation, Jones decided to make forceful contact with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. It was an uncalled for act of aggression, and Loveland wasn't about to let it go unchecked. The response from Loveland led to fight between the two teams (and some staff) as the clock hit zero.
Not surprisingly, Michigan State fans immediately played the victim on social media.
Adding insult to injury (as least for Michigan State fans), Loveland stepped to the microphone after the game was over and issued another gut punch to the folks in East Lansing.
"Yea, I mean... MS...lil bro stay doing lil bro things, you know." Loveland said. "So, MSU, they're little bro. They can do whatever they want. We know it's going to get chippy, but everything within the confines of the game we do right. And then after, if they wanna get busy, we'll get busy."
