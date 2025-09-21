National media project Michigan's top-25 ranking, calls Bryce Underwood a 'winner'
Michigan took down Nebraska on Saturday, 30-27, to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Wolverines will enter Week 5 with a bye, before returning to Ann Arbor to take on Wisconsin in two weeks. Michigan's win over the Cornhuskers extended Nebraska's losing streak to 28 games against ranked opponents.
QB Bryce Underwood's stats weren't great. He threw for just 105 yards, but he did damange using his legs. The five-star phenom rushed for 61 yards, including a 37-yard scamper for a TD. Michigan out-rushed the Cornhuskers, 286-43, on the ground and it was an old-style win for the Wolverines.
On Sunday, national media reacted to Michigan's win. Some project where the Wolverines will be ranked when the new AP Top 25 Poll comes out, while others called the Michigan QB a 'winner'.
CBS Sports' Chip Patterson 'Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Oklahoma, Indiana surge into top 10 in college football rankings'
Patterson has Michigan moving up to No. 19 in the top-25 poll.
"It wasn't always pretty, but Michigan leaned on its ground game for explosive plays and got the job done on the road at Nebraska. It was yet another development checkpoint for freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and a strong showing in the trenches for a program that's made that part of the field a priority year-in and year-out."
FOX Sports' RJ Young '2025 College Football Rankings: Indiana Soars After Dominant Win Over Illinois'
Young has Michigan moving to No. 18 in the top-25 poll.
"Justice Haynes rushed for 149 yards on 17 rushes in a game where QB Bryce Underwood struggled to throw the ball. Underwood completed 12 of 22 passes for 105 yards, but the freshman signal-caller added 66 yards and a score on the ground."
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel 'Clemson is crumbling, Indiana is clicking and Texas Tech is contending: college football Week 4 takeaways'
"I wonder if Michigan coach Sherrone Moore wishes he had been suspended for the Oklahoma game (a 24-13 loss) and on the sideline for Saturday’s 30-27 win at Nebraska (3-1). The No. 21 Wolverines’ (3-1) offensive line spent the day opening gaping holes for speedy running backs Justice Haynes (17 carries, 149 yards, one TD) and Jordan Marshall (six carries, 80 yards, one TD), not to mention quarterback Bryce Underwood on his 37-yard touchdown run. You’d still like to see more from Underwood (12 of 22, 105 yards) in the passing game, but his career is young.
"Michigan’s Big Ten schedule is manageable. It probably will not reach the conference title game, but landing the league’s third or fourth CFP spot is an attainable goal."
The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Austin Meek 'Michigan, without Sherrone Moore, runs wild on Nebraska, extending Husker pain in Top 25 games'
"Michigan didn’t have its head coach, but an overpowering pass rush and an explosive running game provided all the support freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood needed.
"The No. 21 Wolverines sacked Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola seven times and won 30-27 Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams. A 75-yard touchdown run from Justice Haynes and a 54-yard TD from Jordan Marshall took the pressure off of Underwood, who completed 12 of 22 passes for 105 yards and ran for a 37-yard touchdown."
SI's Patrick Andres 'College Football Week 4 Winners and Losers: Lubbock or Leave It'
Andres had Michigan QB Bryce Underwood labeled as a 'winner'.
"If you wrote Michigan out of the national conversation after its loss to Oklahoma two weeks ago, you made a grave mistake. The Wolverines went to Nebraska and warded off a much-improved Cornhuskers team 30–27, getting a vintage modern-Michigan performance on the ground (they outrushed Nebraska 286–43). It was the play of quarterback Bryce Underwood, however, that raised eyebrows. The numbers may not be flying off the page, but this is a star in the making— a filthy 37-yard touchdown run should tell you all you need to know about what made the Wolverine-industrial complex open its large collective wallet."
