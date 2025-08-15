National media react to NCAA's ruling on Michigan football
Judgment day has come for Michigan football and the ruling from the NCAA wasn't nearly as bad as some had thought. The Wolverines finally received their penalties for the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme that people quickly heard about during Michigan's national title run in 2023.
The NCAA is handing Michigan:
- around a $20 million fine
- probation for four years
- an additional game suspension for Sherrone Moore in 2026 season (on top of the self-imposed two-game suspension this year)
- 10-year show cause for Jim Harbaugh
- 8-year show cause for Connor Stalions
- 3-year show cause for Denard Robinson
- 14-week probation period for recruiting
But the main takeaways? Michigan isn't vacating any wins from the past two seasons, nor are the Wolverines on any sort of postseason ban. With this all out of the way, Michigan will now start the 2025 season on a clean slate and all of its attention can be on football -- the way it should be.
Following the major announcement, there were several national media members who gave their take on social media. Here are the best social reactions we could find.
