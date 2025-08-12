Michigan football defensive transfer says he will have major 'role' in 2025: 'I'm a starter'
After Makari Paige and Quinten Johnson graduated, Michigan went to the transfer portal to add some help at defensive back. The Wolverines added Caleb Anderson (Louisiana), and brothers Tevis and TJ Metcalf (Arkansas). It's quite possible that Anderson earns himself a role -- maybe Tevis as well -- but it's becoming more and more apparent that TJ will have a major role on the Wolverines' defense in 2025.
In a recent media availability, Metcalf said the coaches had him playing at both nickel and safety.
“They’ve got me playing a couple different positions -- both safety spots, playing nickel too,” Metcalf said. “We got a lot of guys rotating at every position, so I like it for us. During the spring, everybody was getting snaps at different positions, so I think it’s gonna be good for us.
“Everybody is getting different reps at each position -- safety nickel, and we got corner nickels. It’s really good for everybody, just making sure they’re on the same page and knowing that they’re doing, because we got a big play book. We got some smart players on the team that can do it, and everybody’s just gotta hone in on what they’re supposed to be doing in whatever position they’re at. I think we’re doing a good job at it. Very few MAs, so doing good.”
Related Fall Camp News: Ron Bellamy's message to Michigan Football WR: 'We're counting on you'
As far as where Metcalf is going to start is to be determined -- but according to the junior, he's going to start. The Wolverines will be getting experience with Metcalf, logging over 700 snaps last year with Arkansas. He recorded 57 tackles, seven PBUs, and three interceptions in 2024.
“I’m a starter,” Metcalf said of what coaches have told him. “After the spring, I know for sure coaches came up to me and were like, ‘This is your team just like it’s any of the other leaders’ team.’ I think my role is gonna be big for this team this year. The coaches are constantly letting me know that, ‘You got a voice, too. You’re a leader, too. You’re a vet. Just take over.’ That’s pretty much it with that.”
It's Metcalf's first fall camp in Ann Arbor, but the transfer loves what he is seeing from the defensive back room. Metcalf noted both Mason Curtis and Brandyn Hillman are looking good -- plus Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry are back for another season.
“It’s been good. The boys are out there competing,” Metcalf said. “I like what I’m seeing. The DBs are doing good, and just as a defense, I feel like we’re coming together every day. We do a lot of player-led meetings, so that’s where we come together and make sure we’re on the same page.”
More Michigan News:
Michigan understands it hasn't had a 1,000-yard WR since 2013--it wants to change that
Michigan football commit named as a Rivals High School preseason All-American
Michigan football ranked as a top-15 team in preseason AP top-25 poll
Michigan football lands four-star 2027 QB
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team