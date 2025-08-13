AP Top 25: What the voters got wrong; Oklahoma and Alabama lead the way
College football is right around the corner, and the AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday. As usual, like most preseason rankings, there is some controversy involved. What teams did the voters overrate and underrate? Here are some options for each.
Overrated Teams
Oklahoma (18th)
Let's start with, what I believe, is the most obvious. The Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma won six games last year, including two in the SEC. The Brent Venables era has been anything but inspiring thus far. The Sooners have won just six games in two of the last three years.
Gaining John Mateer from Washington State should help things at QB. Oklahoma had the 119th-ranked passing offense, but the Sooners have to prove they are a threat before getting a top-20 ranking. The SEC and Big Ten are the two toughest conferences in college football. How will Oklahoma fare in Year 2 os SEC play?
Alabama (8th)
Year 1 of Kalen DeBoer in Alabama wasn't the same as Nick Saban. Even with Jalen Milroe at QB, along with great defensive players, the Crimson Tide won nine games and lost to a seven-win Michigan team in the ReliaQuest Bowl to give Sherrone Moore his eighth win.
Entering Year 2 under DeBoer, Alabama is breaking in a new starting QB -- Ty Simpson -- and more starters across both sides of the ball. We are used to seeing the Tide reload, but how will it be with Saban gone?
Miami (10th)
The 'Canes were in a great position to make it to the CFP last year, but in Miami fashion, the Hurricanes blew a couple of late games last year to be knocked out. Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is gone. Miami did land Georgia transfer Carson Beck, but he didn't live up to expectations with the Bulldogs. Luckily, the Canes play in a weak ACC, but are they really top-10 worthy?
Underrated Teams
Clemson (4th)
After winning 10 games last season, Clemson is back and the Tigers have the most returning talent of anyone. In fact, according to ESPN, Clemson has 80% of its roster back, including a top QB. Cade Klubnik will be in the running for the Heisman -- and most importantly -- the ACC doesn't appear too great on paper. Clemson has a real chance to finish as a top-two team in the country.
BYU/Utah/Baylor(unranked)
It's hard to be too upset here, but there are a few teams at the bottom of the top-25 that should be unranked in favor of one of these schools. The Big 12 does have Arizona State, Kansas State, Iowa State and Texas Tech ranked, but the conference is also full of parity. Teams like Indiana, Tennessee, and Boise State (maybe), could be on the outside looking in. Both Utah and Baylor could have top offenses in the Big 12 Conference. Assuming the defenses play well, both teams will be in contention for the championship.
More Michigan News:
Urban Meyer shares one recruiting battle that he lost to Michigan that haunts him to this day
Michigan football defensive transfer says he will have major 'role' in 2025: 'I'm a starter'
Ron Bellamy's message to Michigan Football WR: 'We're counting on you'
Michigan understands it hasn't had a 1,000-yard WR since 2013--it wants to change that
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team