National media give their takes on Michigan football, Bryce Underwood after Week 1 win
Michigan got the 2025 season started with a 34-17 win over New Mexico late Saturday. The Wolverines' offense looked much improved -- even against a Lobos team that won five games last year. Chip Lindsey showed fans a different side of the Michigan offense that we hadn't seen. The Wolverines used up-tempo and freshman phenom Bryce Underwood looked every bit the part in his first game action.
Underwood threw for 251 yards and a score, while demonstrating some excellent zip and ball placement to his playmakers. Being a freshman, mistakes are going to happen, but Undewood showed us why he was ranked so highly coming out of high school.
The Wolverines' defense underwhelmed to some degree. Michigan allowed New Mexico to sustain a couple of long drives, and the Wolverines' front struggled to generate pressure until midway through the fourth quarter.
Following the game, the national media wasn't as active talking about Michigan as they usually are. But here are some of the national takes about Underwood and Michigan following the win over New Mexico.
The Athletic's Stuart Mandel: "Mandel’s Final Thoughts: Lee Corso salute, Arch Manning’s shockingly bad day and more Week 1"
"..It was evident since spring that Underwood would be the Wolverines’ Week 1 starter. And he’s off to a promising start.
"Underwood went 21 of 31 for 251 yards, one TD and no picks in a 34-17 win over New Mexico. He looked comfortable and confident, albeit against an overmatched foe. On a third-and-14 from his own 21 shortly before halftime, he lasered a 39-yard pass to redshirt freshman receiver Channing Goodwin, after which Underwood helped his team build a two-touchdown lead"
" Underwood wasn’t the only notable newcomer for Michigan’s offense. Former Alabama RB Justice Haynes ran 16 times for a career-high 159 yards and three TDs. It’s hard to know how good Michigan’s defense might be based on a Mountain West opener, but Sherrone Moore’s more pressing issue was fixing last year’s 129th-ranked offense. If nothing else, he appears to have more weapons.
"However, the degree of difficulty increases significantly next week when the 14th-ranked Wolverines visit No. 18 Oklahoma. The Sooners’ heralded transfer QB John Mateer (Washington State) threw for 392 yards in a 35-3 tune-up against Illinois State."
Associated Press (NBC Sports) "Bryce Underwood, Justice Haynes shine for No. 14 Michigan in 34-17 win over New Mexico"
"Underwood showed his arm strength and touch while avoiding costly mistakes as he joined Rick Leach (1975), Chad Henne (2004) and Tate Forcier (2009) as freshmen to start at quarterback for the Wolverine"
CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno: "Bryce Underwood's debut stats: How Michigan's $10 million man compares to other No. 1 QBs in their first start"
"Underwood joined Penn State's Christian Hackenberg (2013) and UCLA's Josh Rosen (2015) as the only quarterback prospects who started in their team's opener as true freshmen after finishing as the top-ranked quarterback recruit in their respective class.
"Underwood finished 21 of 31 for 251 yards and a touchdown in Michigan's 34-17 win over New Mexico. He was sacked twice for a loss of five yards and did not generate any positive yards rushing, which was surprising giving his athletic ability."
More Michigan News:
PFF Grades: Top Michigan football defensive players from win over New Mexico
PFF Grades: Top Michigan football offensive players from win over New Mexico
Social media raves about Michigan football, Bryce Underwood in Week 1 win
Takeaways: Bryce Underwood shines in debut with Michigan, Wolverines down New Mexico
Michigan star defensive player ejected against New Mexico, miss first half against Oklahoma