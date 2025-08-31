PFF Grades: Top Michigan football offensive players from win over New Mexico
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines walked out of the Big House with a 1-0 record late Saturday night. Behind star QB Bryce Underwood, Michigan took down New Mexico, 34-17. Underwood had a great performance in his debut, throwing for 251 yards and one touchdown.
The run game was also impressive. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes shined in his debut with Michigan. On his third carry, Haynes took it 56 yards for a touchdown. He would later score a TD from three yards out and another from one yard out. Haynes finished Saturday, rushing for 159 yards and three scores.
As a pass-catcher, TE Marlin Klein was Underwood's top target. He was targeted nine times, and Klein caught six passes for 93 yards and a score.
Following the win over New Mexico, PFF released all the offensive grades. Here are the top players, worst, and snap counts to know.
Top offensive players
1. QB Bryce Underwood - 79.9 grade
2. TE Marlin Klein - 76.5 grade
3. TE Max Bredeson - 76.0 grade
4. RB Justice Haynes - 74.3 grade
5. WR Semaj Morgan - 74.0 grade
6. G Giovanni El-Hadi - 72.3 grade
7. T Evan Link - 68.4 grade
8. WR Kendrick Bell - 66.1 grade
9. WR Donaven McCulley - 65.1 grade
10. T Blake Frazier - 62.8 grade
Lowest-graded players
1. WR Andrew Marsh - 39.6 grade
2. WR Fredrick Moore - 42.7 grade
3. T Andrew Sprague - 53.3 grade
4. TE Zach Marshall - 54.6 grade
5. RB Jordan Marshall - 57.7 grade
Snap counts to know
- Brady Norton (40 snaps) and Nathan Efobi (24 snaps) appear to have a battle for the RG spot
- WR Channing Goodwin played the second-most snaps of any WR with 43. Donaven McCulley led all WRs with 52
- Justice Haynes played 42 snaps compared to Jordan Marshall, who was in for 23 snaps
- WR Fredrick Moore was in the game for 10 snaps
