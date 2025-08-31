Wolverine Digest

Michigan star defensive player ejected against New Mexico, miss first half against Oklahoma

This isn't good.

Trent Knoop

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It appeared Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham had himself a sack, and a scoop-and-score against New Mexico in the third quarter of action. But not only was the Lobos' QB Jack Layne down, but the refs ruled Barham's hit as targeting.

What does that mean? Not only was the star linebacker ejected from the game against New Mexico, but he will now have to miss the first half next week at Oklahoma. This is a massive loss for Michigan, who will be without one of its top defensive players in a massive game.

The NCAA defines targeting as any hit that "goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball." The rule prohibits players from initiating forcible contact against an opposing player. That could be leading with the crown of the helmet while making forcible contact, or making forcible contact with the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with the helmet.

The Wolverines will have to rely on linebackers like Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan to play alongside Ernest Hausmann in the first 30 minutes of next weekend's contest.

As for Michigan against New Mexico, the Wolverines were up 27-10 when Barham was ejected. But the Lobos were driving as this article was published.

Some stats to know:
Bryce Underwood: 15-of-23 for 211 yards and one touchdown
Justice Haynes: 12 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns
Marlin Klein: four catches for 81 yards and one touchdown

More Michigan News:

3 predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan

Staff predictions: Michigan football vs. New Mexico

Recruits make predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan football on Saturday

Joel Klatt dives into what we need to see from Bryce Underwood in Week 1 for Michigan

3 keys for Michigan football in Week 1 against New Mexico

Michigan football 2026 commit scores game-winning touchdown in HS opener

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football