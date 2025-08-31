Michigan star defensive player ejected against New Mexico, miss first half against Oklahoma
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It appeared Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham had himself a sack, and a scoop-and-score against New Mexico in the third quarter of action. But not only was the Lobos' QB Jack Layne down, but the refs ruled Barham's hit as targeting.
What does that mean? Not only was the star linebacker ejected from the game against New Mexico, but he will now have to miss the first half next week at Oklahoma. This is a massive loss for Michigan, who will be without one of its top defensive players in a massive game.
The NCAA defines targeting as any hit that "goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball." The rule prohibits players from initiating forcible contact against an opposing player. That could be leading with the crown of the helmet while making forcible contact, or making forcible contact with the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with the helmet.
The Wolverines will have to rely on linebackers like Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan to play alongside Ernest Hausmann in the first 30 minutes of next weekend's contest.
As for Michigan against New Mexico, the Wolverines were up 27-10 when Barham was ejected. But the Lobos were driving as this article was published.
Some stats to know:
Bryce Underwood: 15-of-23 for 211 yards and one touchdown
Justice Haynes: 12 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns
Marlin Klein: four catches for 81 yards and one touchdown
