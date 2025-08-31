Takeaways: Bryce Underwood shines in debut with Michigan, Wolverines down New Mexico
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Bryce Underwood era started with a bang on Saturday night. The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines took down New Mexico, 34-17. The Wolverines moved to 1-0 on the young season and Michigan will head to Oklahoma next Saturday for a big game against the Sooners.
As for Saturday against New Mexico, here are some takeaways from the game.
1. Completely different offense with Bryce Underwood and Chip Lindsey
It wasn't just an upgrade at QB that made it feel different. Chip Lindsey, who helped coach both Drake Maye and Omarion Hampton at North Carolina, showed why he's a great offensive mind. The Wolverines had unique route trees for their wide receivers while maintaining their roots as a power run team.
Let's talk about up-temo, too. Not sure we saw that at all last season, but Lindsey had Michigan running some up-tempo in the game. Utilizing Underwood's strengths -- rolling out of the pocket with a quick release -- it appeared to catch New Mexico off guard from the traditional huddling that Michigan does.
Clearly, Underwood is a special talent and we saw that with several of his throws. The Belleville product has zip on his passes, and he's not afraid to stay in the pocket to find his man. The two-minute drill to finish the first half was as good of a drive any Michigan QB has had since J.J. McCarthy.
2. It's just one game, but Bryce Underwood will win Michigan some games in 2025
It's one game into his career -- while being New Mexico -- but any ball knower can watch Bryce Underwood play and know that he is a special talent. His zip on the ball -- that made a couple of wide receivers drop the ball -- hasn't been seen in a long time in Ann Arbor. For being an 18-year-old freshman, Underwood has some major poise and confidence.
In the game, Underwood went 21-of-31 for 251 yards and one TD, and will now head to Oklahoma next Saturday for what will be his first major challenge as a college QB.
3. Defense underwhelmed
Some players played fast and physical, like Brandyn Hillman and Jaishawn Barham, but the Wolverines' defense underwhelmed for the most part. Michigan had some untimely penalties -- such as Barham's ejection for targeting and a pass interference that allowed the Lobos to score a touchdown. But the bottom line, the Michigan defense was flat for most of the night.
The Wolverines played the run very well, and New Mexico couldn't run up the middle, and Wink Martindale wasn't showing his hand in this game. But the Wolverines' stars weren't winning their battles up front. Michigan didn't record a sack in the game until the end of the fourth, where it had three -- against a much inferior opponent. The Wolverines returned veterans and are expected to have a top-10 defense in 2025 -- we need to see more moving forward.
4. Hello, Justice Haynes
After losing both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, some wondered if Michigan would take a hit in the backfield. But after one game, the Wolverines looked just fine running the football, and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes shined. The Bama transfer took his third career carry as a Wolverine 56 yards for a score. He would then run another one in from five yards out and finish the first half with 91 yards on 10 carries.
But he wasn't done there. Haynes capitalized in the fourth quarter and ran a 59-yard run down to the New Mexico one-yard line. He would the cap it off with a score to give them three TDs on the night.
His running mate, Jordan Marshall, wasn't as effective on Saturday, but Michigan hasn't been shy in saying it will use both as a 1A, 1B option this season. Seeing Haynes rush for 159 in his first game with the Wolverines was extremely encouraging moving forward.
5. Jaishawn Barham will be missed
It appeared Jaishawn Barham had himself a sack and a scoop-and-score in the third quarter on Saturday against New Mexico. But the refs not only ruled Jack Layne down, but they said Barham targeted and was ejected from the game.
Not only did Barham have to miss the game for a very suspect call -- to say the least -- but Michigan won't have him for the first half against Oklahoma. The Wolverines have Ernest Hausmann, but Michigan will have to rely on Jimmy Rolder, Cole Sullivan, and Troy Bowles in the first half in Norman.
