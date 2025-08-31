PFF Grades: Top Michigan football defensive players from win over New Mexico
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Wolverines started the season on a high note. After taking down New Mexico, 34-17, Michigan is now 1-0 on the young season with a big matchup at Oklahoma looming.
The Michigan offense looked impressive with Bryce Underwood under center and Justice Haynes in the backfield. But the defense looked underwhelming, allowing New Mexico to score 17 points. Defensive coordinator didn't show his hand against the Lobos, but the Wolverines' stars didn't win many matchups up front. Edge Derrick Moore had two pressures but didn't come up with a sack. In fact, Michigan didn't have any sacks until midway through the fourth quarter, and ended the game with three total.
Here are the top Michigan defensive players from the contest, some who didn't play as well, and snap counts to know.
Top defensive players
1. CB Jordan Young - 90.0 grade (9 snaps)
2. DL Damon Payne - 82.8 grade
3. S Brandyn Hillman - 78.3 grade
4. LB Cole Sullivan - 77.5 grade
5. LB Jaishawn Barham - 74.0 grade
6. DL Enow Etta - 71.1 grade
7. CB Tevis Metcalf - 68.5 grade
8. DL Trey Pierce - 67.4 grade
9. Edge Dominic Nichols - 67.3 grade
9. CB Zeke Berry - 67.3 grade
Lowest-graded players
1. CB Jo'Ziah Edmonds - 46.5 grade
2. Edge Nate Marshall - 56.7 grade
3. DL Manuel Beigel - 57.8 grade
4. Edge Derrick Moore - 58.4 grade
5. S Elijah Dotson - 58.8 grade
Snap counts to know
- CB Jyaire Hill played the most snaps with 57
- Both Mason Curtis and Jimmy Rolder played the sixth-most snaps with 42 each
- S Jaden Mangham played starter snaps with 39 on the night
- LB Cole Sullivan was in for 15 snaps compared to Troy Bowles, who had 13 snaps
- Freshman LB Chase Taylor saw 13 snaps
- S Jacob Oden was in for 18 snaps
- Freshman CB Jayden Sanders was in for 25 snaps
- DL Enow Etta played the second-most snaps of any lineman with 35
