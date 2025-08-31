Social media raves about Michigan football, Bryce Underwood in Week 1 win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Wolverines opened the 2025 season with a win. It wasn't a dominant win like the sports books projected -- Michigan was nearly a five-touchdown favorite -- but the Wolverines walked out victors. Following a 34-17 win over New Mexico, the Wolverines are 1-0 and will head to Norman to face Oklahoma.
The Bryce Underwood era started off with a bang. The 18-year-old true freshman showed the world why he was the most coveted prospect in the 2025 cycle. Underwood flashed with his zip, accuracy, and decision-making in his first career collegiate game. The Belleville product passed for 251 yards and one score in his debut.
The Michigan run game was really good too. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes led the Wolverines, running for 159 yards and three scores. On his third carry, Haynes took the ball 56 yards for a touchdown. Later, he ran it in for a five-yard score, and in the fourth quarter, Haynes took one 59 yards onto the Lobos' one-yard line -- then finished it with a one-yard score.
The only aspect fans will be disappointed in was the Wolverines' defense. Michigan was very flat defensively against New Mexico, and allowed the Lobos to stay in the game. But, the Wolverines came through when they needed to. Despite a Jaishawn Barham ejection for targeting, Michigan forced three key turnovers. TJ Guy intercepted a pass off of a deflection, and in the fourth quarter, Brandyn Hillman came down with a key interception. Once again, in the fourth quarter, New Mexico was driving, but it was Cole Sullivan who came down with a crucial pick.
Following the game, social media went nuts about Michigan and Underwood. Here are some of the best reactions we found.
