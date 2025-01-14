Report: New potential transfer portal rule could be a game changer in college football
Michigan currently has the No. 1 transfer class in the Big Ten and the Wolverines have been making waves like landing the No. 1 running back Justice Haynes. But times could be changing when it comes to the timing of the transfer portal.
According to Yahoo Sports!' Ross Dellinger, AFCA coaches are hoping to change the way the transfer portal operates.
“AFCA head coaches are proposing to move the transfer portal to a 10-day window in early January after bowl games with spring window eliminated (except for graduate transfers)",Dellenger wrote on Twitter.
As things stand now, there are two different transfer portal windows. But the current one really hinders any team that made the College Football Playoff. A prime example was Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula who entered the portal amidst a playoff run by the Nittany Lions. Pribula, who played for Penn State as a running quarterback, felt like he had to enter the portal in order to find the best home for himself.
But if this new rule would go into effect, it would allow teams and players to fully evaluate moving forward and they can do it once the bowl games and CFP are completely over. Plus, guys like Tyler Morris who opted out of the bowl game to transfer would likely be playing in their bowl game. This sounds like the best move for all parties moving forward.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
REPORT: Michigan DC Wink Martindale interviewing for NFL job
Jaylen Pile on the '26 Michigan class: 'We’re definitely going to continue what '25 started'
Michigan Football lands second transfer player on Sunday night
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7