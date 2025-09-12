Newcomers who should see playing time for Michigan this Saturday against CMU
The Michigan Wolverines are a 28.5-point favorite over Central Michigan this weekend, and according to ESPN, the maize and blue have a 95.5% chance of winning the game. If the Wolverines keep their foot on the pedal, this game could be over fairly early. That's also assuming both sides of the line play well and Chip Lindsey allows Bryce Underwood to play free and loose.
With Michigan having an opportunity to blowout CMU, this is a game where it's likely to see some backups in action. Michigan fans should be on the lookout for these players on Saturday.
QB Jadyn Davis
The redshirt freshman had an excellent spring and fall camp and was named the backup to Bryce Underwood. Davis, in 2024, played in one career snap last season. Davis has essentially never seen the field after being a highly touted prospect. If this one is out of reach by the fourth quarter, expect to see Davis get a few snaps and maybe Michigan fans will actually see him throw the football.
RB Jasper Parker
Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall are the clear 1A and 1B -- maybe more like a 1 and a 2 -- but the battle for that RB3 spot is still open. In Week 1, it was Micah Ka'apana who played in the game at RB, but coaches have been very high on the true freshman. If Jasper Parker is going to see the field in 2025, this is his chance, with an opportunity to cement his spot as RB3.
WR Andrew Marsh
I want to preface by saying Andrew Marsh has played in both games so far, but has seen just nine snaps in two games. Marsh was the big fish at wide receiver in the 2025 class, along with Bryce Underwood. Michigan still hasn't had many playmakers step up, and this could be a game where Marsh can showcase his talents to earn more playing time moving forward.
WR Anthony Simpson
When Michigan landed the UMass transfer, Anthony Simpson had the best statistical career of any wide receiver on the roster. But in two games, Simpson has been on the field for seven snaps. He was supposed to battle Semaj Morgan for time at slot, but it hasn't worked out for Simpson. Will he get a chance this Saturday?
OL Ty Haywood
Ty Haywood, the borderline five-star offensive lineman, was a late commit to Michigan last cycle. With Andrew Babalola injured for the year, it could be Haywood who gets snaps late in the game. The Wolverines are far from being stable at O-line and fans will be intrigued by what Haywood has to offer.
CB Shamari Earls
The true freshman hasn't seen the field in 2025, but that's largely because of health. It appeared that Shamari Earls injured himself pregame of the New Mexico game. It's been Jayden Sanders who has played a ton as a true freshman. But if Earls is healthy this week, I think we see a ton of the former four-star recruit.
CB Jeremiah Lowe
Jeremiah Lowe was very impressive during the Michigan spring game, but he hasn't played a down this year. However, the Wolverines are very thin at cornerback and if this game gets out of hand, Michigan fans should see the redshirt freshman on the field against CMU.
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
Michigan landed a couple of linebackers last cycle, but the high four-star prospect has yet to see the field. Owusu-Boateng had to bulk up some, and while it appears he will redshirt this season, this feels like a game to get the talented LB some play time. Fellow freshman, Chase Taylor, has played some snaps, and fans might get their first glance of Owusu-Boateng on Saturday.
