Staff predictions: Central Michigan vs. Michigan final score
After suffering a 24-13 loss to Oklahoma last weekend, Michigan is back in Ann Arbor on Saturday against in-state Central Michigan. Sherrone Moore won't be on the sideline, as he is serving the first of his two-game self-imposed suspension. But Michigan has experienced Biff Poggi as the interim head coach, and both coordinators will be on hand to lead their respective sides.
The trench play has struggled on both sides of the football for Michigan, but the Wolverines are hoping to get things rolling in the right direction. CMU is a much less talented team, and Michigan should be able to impose its will against Central Michigan. All eyes will once again be on Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood, who is set to make his third career start. Will Lindsey let Underwood play loose, or will things be tight for the Michigan offense? This game should be telling of what the maize and blue will look like moving forward.
Michigan Wolverines on SI's staff predicts what will happen in the game.
Trent Knoop
Michigan is coming off a tough loss on the road to Oklahoma, and to make matters worse -- the Wolverines don't have their head coach. Sherrone Moore is out this week and next week, while serving his two-game suspension. But this is a get-right game for the boys in blue. Biff Poggi will lead the charge, and Michigan has a great opponent to get its offense rolling. CMU has one of the worst passing defenses in the country. It's time for Chip Lindsey to let Bryce Underwood play loose and free. The Wolverines' defense has been underwhelming at times, but once again, this is the game to get that side of the ball clicking at the right time. I think the Wolverines look impressive and mask some issues the team might have.
Final score: Michigan 41, CMU 13
Seth Berry
In the grand scheme of things, this game means nothing unless Michigan somehow comes out on the wrong end of this. Ultimately, the Wolverines should do what they are supposed to do against the Chippewas and use the 60 minutes to sharpen up ahead of what will be a big game at Nebraska next weekend. Sherrone Moore's team has yet to develop a killer instinct through the first two weeks, first in letting New Mexico hang around for far too long, then failing to take advantage of Oklahoma's mistakes last week. Until Michigan shows an ability to develop consistency on both sides of the ball collectively, I have a hard time predicting that they are capable of running away with a game right now, even against an inferior opponent.
Final score: Michigan 31, CMU14
Luke Hubbard
Michigan's offense didn't look very good against Oklahoma last weekend, but this is a perfect game for them to iron out some of their issues. Bryce Underwood gets a chance to bounce back and get some more confidence and the defense will look to keep on rolling after a solid outing against the Sooners. Michigan should take care of business pretty easily in the Big House.
Final score: Michigan 38, CMU 7
Josh Helmholdt
Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey heard criticism throughout the week that he was too conservative with quarterback Bryce Underwood against Oklahoma, so I think he lets the freshman cook against Central Michigan. Michigan’s not going to put Underwood in harm’s way at this stage of the season against a MAC opponent, so don’t expect him to look like Denard Robinson in the run game. I do expect they push the ball downfield more through the air on Saturday, though. Central Michigan went out to California and upset San Jose State in Week 1, and were within one score of Pitt late in the third quarter last weekend, so don’t expect them to roll over for the Wolverines. That line of Michigan -27.5 feels high, so I have the Chippewas covering.
Final score: Michigan 42, CMU 16
More Michigan News:
Commits, targets share what they want to see from Michigan against CMU on Saturday
3 predictions: Will Michigan unleash Bryce Underwood against Central Michigan?
3 keys for Michigan this weekend against Central Michigan
Jaden Mangham reflects on transferring to Michigan from MSU: 'I knew it was going to be crazy'
Things to know ahead of Central Michigan vs. Michigan on Saturday
Analyst says Michigan will be a hot destination for one position when transfer portal open