NFL analyst continues to gush over J.J. McCarthy: 'He's gonna be awesome'
One of the most polarizing players in the NFL is former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, who is set to become Minnesota's starting QB in 2025. There are both strong opinions for and against the second-year pro. One of McCarthy's biggest detractors is Colin Cowherd, but one person who has been in McCarthy's corner since being drafted by the Vikings is ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.
Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky was once again praising McCarthy, entering his first season as an NFL starting signal caller.
"I think he's gonna be awesome this year," Orlovsky said. "Honestly. I totally believe, production-wise, he'll play very similar to what Sam [Darnold] did last year. One, there's just a scheme and a roster talent — Minnesota's the easiest place in the NFL to play quarterback this year. It's as good an offensive roster as we have in the NFL. And then you combine it with scheme and play caller in Kevin O'Connell, a lot of guys would go to Minnesota and play good football.
"I think J.J., the skills that he has and the foundation that he has, he's a play on rhythm, listen to his feet when it comes to where and when to throw the football, the timing of the way he plays the position, the way that he was taught to play the position at Michigan, is perfect for what is the necessary stuff playing that position in Minnesota."
Darnold threw for over 4,300 yards last year as Minnesota's starting QB. The former top-five draft pick had bounced around the league before having a breakout year with the Vikings. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has one of the most QB-friendly systems in the NFL, and McCarthy has a real shot to flourish in Minnesota.
Plus, the Vikings have surrounded the former collegiate national champion with an abundance of talent. Minnesota shored up the offensive line woes with first-round draft pick Donovan Jackson and two veteran linemen. He also has premier playmaker Justin Jefferson to throw to, and both Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson are there as well.
Coming from Jim Harbaugh's system at Michigan, McCarthy is already ahead of the curve entering the NFL, knowing what it takes to play in a pro-style offense in college.
