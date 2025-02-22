NFL Draft: Blocking Michigan's Mason Graham described as 'unpleasant experience'
Before Mason Graham arrived in Ann Arbor, he was hailed as a "gift from the football gods" by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, despite coming out of high school as a fringe 4-star talent. Rather than letting that high praise go to his head, Graham went to work, determined to prove he was worthy of such admiration. From day one, he established himself as a relentless force in practice, tough to handle for even the most seasoned players.
Graham dove headfirst into the strength and conditioning program overseen by Michigan's renowned strength coach, Ben Herbert. The goal of Herbert’s program was simple: to push each player to reach their maximum potential and train them to be NFL-caliber athletes. For Graham, the plan worked perfectly. His growth as a player was evident, as he transformed into a dominant presence on the field.
"Blocking Michigan's Mason Graham is a singularly unpleasant experience. He can cross your face and swim right into the pocket. His bull-rush is a thing of beauty. I love how he'll use hand-fighting to reduce and compress the pocket, and he's so quick to the quarterback."- NFL Insider Doug Farrar
On game days, Graham became nearly unstoppable. His combination of power and speed allowed him to overpower larger opponents with his bull rush and quickly speed past others. Even more impressive was his relentless motor; he never seemed to give up on a play, regardless of the situation. This tenacity and skill caught the attention of NFL scouts across the nation, and Graham’s draft stock soared.
Now, as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Graham is widely projected to be a top 5 pick. In fact, he is considered by many to be the number one defensive lineman on most draft boards. Mason Graham’s transformation from a high school standout to a potential top 5 NFL Draft pick speaks volumes about his work ethic, talent, and the impact of Michigan’s training program. He is now poised to take his skills to the NFL and continue his rise to prominence.
