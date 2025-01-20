Michigan Wolverine future NFL draft picks share results of pre-draft training camp
Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Colston Loveland will go down as some of the best to ever play their positions for the Michigan Wolverine football team. They translated that success in Ann Arbor to high NFL Draft grades. Most experts are predicting all three to go in the first round, with Johnson and Graham projected as top 10 in many pre-draft predictions. All three players left Ann Arbor after the ReliaQuest Bowl game and headed to Scottsdale, AZ to train together prior to the NFL Combine and Draft. The results are quite clear, as Loveland and Johnson shared some of their workouts and gains to their respective Instagram accounts.
Graham is training with Johnson and Loveland as well, but he has not shared any progress on his social media platforms yet. But based on what Johnson and Loveland shared, it looks like most of the emphasis in their training regimen is on agility and increasing speed. Many of the NFL Combine events are heavily influenced by speed and agility testing, so it makes perfect sense for them to focus on that in their training. It's also a time when players that are predicted to go as high as the three Wolverines have to be extremely cautious in how they train to avoid any type of serious pre-draft injury.
Overall, it looks like the boys are locked in and the results are coming in quickly for these future NFL stars.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan basketball survives Northwestern in overtime scare
Predicting Michigan football's defensive two-deep in 2025 1.0
Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7