Washington's Mike Sainristil named captain for matchup with Philadelphia
Michigan Football legend Mike Sainristil has continued his stellar play in the NFL with the Washington Commanders, and now he'll serve as a captain ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Via Commanders Wire:
"Sainristil has shown flexibility and adaptability when playing both slot and outside corner. The rookie from NCAA champion Michigan recorded the first Commanders’ interception of 2024 against the Ravens."
In 10 games as a rookie, Sainristil - Washington's second round pick (No. 50 overall) - has accounted for 38 solo tackles, six passes defended, and one interception.
While he's just beginning to carve out his career in the NFL, Sainristil is already a well-established legened in Ann Arbor. As a veteran in 2023, he helped lead the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 record that included a Rose Bowl victory over Alabama and a National Championship victory over Washington.
Here's a quick look at his career highlights as a Wolverine, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
- All-American (first team, 2023)
- Twice voted a captain by his teammates (2022-23)
- Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, 2023; first team, media, 2023; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2022)
- Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Nov. 20, 2023)
- Won both the Offensive (2021, co-) and Defensive (2022) Skill Player of the Year Awards• Five-time letterman (2019-20-21-22-23)
- Finished his career tied for the single-season (2023) and career lead in interceptions returned for touchdowns (two)
- Program record-holder in single-season interception return yards (232; 2023) and second in career interception return yards (240)
- Recorded the longest interception return in CFP National Championship Game history (81 yards; 2024)
- Appeared in 62 games in his career at wide receiver, defensive back, and on special teams with 34 starts (nine on offense, 25 on defense) and work at punt returner
- Changed to jersey number 5 from 19 prior to the 2021 season; changed to 0 from 5 prior to the start of the 2022 season
- Though he played both sides of the ball in high school, began his U-M career on offense before switching primarily to defense prior to the 2022 season
