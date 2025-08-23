No Need to wait—Michigan is built to win now
As fall camp winds down and game week prep begins, the Michigan Wolverines appear ready to enter back into the championship hunt in 2025. After finishing at 8-5 last year, head coach Sherrone Moore has led the effort to reshape this roster—particularly on the offensive side of the ball—while also reinforcing the defense following the departer of three first-round NFL talents: Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson.
On Friday, the Big Ten Network crew wrapped up its fall camp tour with a visit to Ann Arbor. Here are the biggest takeaways from their stop at Michigan:
1. Michigan has a legit QB1
Unlike last season, where the Wolverines cycled through three struggling quarterbacks, there's no debate under center this year. True freshman Bryce Underwood has firmly claimed the starting role and will lead Michigan when they kick off the season against New Mexico on August 30th in primetime.
Underwood, now at 6-4, 230 pounds, brings both size and arm talent to the table. BTN analyst and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt noted that there's not a throw he can't make. If Underwood can avoid costly turnovers and adjust quickly to the college game with live reps, Michigan's passing attack should take a major leap forward.
2. Playmakers are emerging on offense
Michigan's offense looks poised for a bounce back year, thanks in part to an improved supporting cast. The backfield duo of Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes offers a dynamic one-two punch, but the excitement extends beyond the running game.
Freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh earned praise from BTN's Dave Revsine as one of the standout players from camp. Transfer Donaven McCulley appears to have locked down the WR1 role and brings a big-play element to the offense with his size (6-5, 215 pounds). Add in returning receivers like Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan, and it's clear this receiver room is much improved.
At tight end, Marlin Klein is tasked with replacing the production from Colston Loveland, who went in the first-round to the Chicago Bears. While replacing a guy like Loveland is never easy, Klein is a veteran who's ready to take the next step in his career — evidenced by the fact that his teammates recently voted him as a team captain.
Put simply: First-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has plenty of weapons to work with.
3. Defense is loaded...again
Replacing three first-round talents on one side of the ball is no easy task, but Michigan's defense looks up to the challenge.
Up front, the Wolverines added transfers Tre Williams (Clemson) and Damon Payne (Alabama), while returning contributors like Rayshaun Benny and Trey Pierce offer experience and depth. On the edge, veterans Derrick Moore and TJ Guy anchor the pass rush, but don't overlook Cam Brandt, a guy that Wink Martindale has described as starter-caliber.
At linebacker, returning starters Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham provide stability and leadership. The secondary, despite the loss of Will Johnson, still looks solid with Jyaire Hill, TJ Metcalf, Zeke Berry, Brandyn Hillman, and Mason Curtis all expected to make major contributions. One name to watch is freshman Shamari Earls, who earned plenty of reps at cornerback during camp.
The major question defensively is the health of standout safety Rod Moore, who is still working his way back from an injury. While his return timeline is uncertain, expectations are that he'll be back at some point in the 2025 season.
Final thoughts: This team is built to win now
The consensus from the BTN crew was clear: Michigan is built to compete—and win—right now. While some pointed to 2026 as being the year that Michigan could make a serious championship run, a quick look at the roster shows that there's no need to wait a year. With no glaring weaknesses and upgrades at several key positions, the Wolverines look like legitimate College Football Playoff contenders in 2025.
A playmaker at quarterback, a deeper offense, and a defense bolstered by key transfers and returning starters have this team primed for a run at the Big Ten Championship—and possibly more. If everything comes together, Michigan could find itself right back in the national championship hunt.
