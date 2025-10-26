Takeaways from Michigan basketball defeating St. John's in second exhibition game
Michigan completed its second exhibition game on Saturday night in New York. The Wolverines took down St. John's in overtime to win the game, 96-94. Michigan went 1-1 in its exhibition, losing its first game to Cincinnati.
The Wolverines won't return to the court until Nov. 3 when Michigan hosts Oakland for its season opener. Here are three takeaways from the Wolverines' win.
Aday Mara might be the starting '5' for the Wolverines
Neither Aday Mara or Morez Johnson played in Michigan's first exhibition against Cincinnati, but both returned to game action on Saturday. It was the UCLA transfer who drew the start for the Wolverines. Mara played 24 minutes for Michigan and scored 13 points, five rebounds, and dished out four assists.
Johnson, the Illinois transfer, saw 22 minutes off the bench and the athletic big scored 15 points and grabbed eight boards.
Whoever starts could be matchup dependent, but it does speak volumes to see Mara start against a good St. John's team. Johnson could come off the bench for either Yaxel Lenebdorg or Mara, so the move does make sense in that respect.
Turnovers woes return
For as much success as Michigan had last season, it was turnovers that killed the Wolverines when they lost. In 2024-25, Michigan ranked No. 332 in the nation, turning the ball over 14 times per game.
On Saturday, against the Red Storm, the Wolverines turned it over a whopping 22 times. Starting point guard Elliott Cadeau turned it over five times and Yaxel Lendeborg turned it over four times.
Michigan plays an up-tempo offense, and the Wolverines are running down the court. But taking care of the basketball is a priority for Dusty May, and when the regular season begins, the Wolverines need to do a better job of taking care of the ball.
Yaxel Lendeborg is going to be a star
I think people knew Yaxel Lendeborg was going to be really good when he opted to transfer to Michigan and decline the NBA Draft, but it appears Lendeborg could be Big Ten Player of the Year type of good.
The big man can do it all and he has shown up big in both games so far. Against St. John's, he led Michigan, scoring 25 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out four assists and was up and down the floor for the Wolverines. Lendeborg also knocked down two of four 3s.
Losing Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin wasn't ideal, but Michigan might be even better this year with Lendeborg and a mixture of Aday Mara and Morez Johnson.
Michigan's full 2025-26 schedule
- Fri Oct. 17: vs. Cincinnati -- Cincinnati 100, Michigan 98
- Sat Oct. 25: at St. John's -- Michigan 96, St. John's 94
- Mon. Nov. 3: vs. Oakland (8:30 pm on FS1)
- Tues. Nov. 11: vs. Wake Forest (6:30 pm on FS1) [Detroit, Michigan]
- Fri. Nov. 14: at TCU (9 pm on ESPN2)
- Mon. Nov. 24: vs. San Diego State (10:30 pm on TruTV) [Las Vegas]
- Tues. Nov. 25: vs. Auburn (8:30 pm on TNT) [Las Vegas]
- Wed. Nov. 26: TBD
- Wed. Nov. 27: TBD
- Sat. Dec. 6: vs. Rutgers (4 pm on BTN)
- Tues. Dec. 9: vs. Villanova (6:30 pm on FS1)
- Sat. Dec. 13: at Maryland (8 pm on FOX)
- Sun. Dec. 21: vs. La Salle (4 pm on Peacock)
- Mon. Dec. 29: vs. McNeese (7pm on BIG+)
- Fri. Jan. 2: vs. USC (7pm on Peacock)
- Tues. Jan. 6: at Penn State (7 pm on FS1)
- Sat. Jan. 10: vs. Wisconsin (1 or 2 pm on CBS)
- Wed. Jan. 14: at Washington (10:30 pm on BTN)
- Sat. Jan. 17: at Oregon (4 pm on NBC)
- Tues. Jan. 20: vs. Indiana (7 pm on Peacock)
- Fri. Jan. 23: vs. Ohio State (8 pm on FOX)
- Tues. Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska (7 pm Peacock)
- Fri. Jan. 30: at Michigan State (8 pm on FOX)
- Thurs. Feb. 5: vs. Penn State (6:30 pm on FS1)
- Sun. Feb. 8: at Ohio State (1 pm on CBS)
- Wed. Feb. 11: at Northwestern (8:30 pm on BTN)
- Sat. Feb. 14: vs. UCLA (1 pm on CBS)
- Tues. Feb. 17: at Purdue (6:30 pm on Peacock)
- Sat. Feb. 21: vs. Duke (6:30 pm on ESPN) [Washington D.C.]
- Tues. Feb. 24: vs. Minnesota (8:30 pm on BTN)
- Fri. Feb. 27: at Illinois (8 pm on FOX)
- Thurs. March 5: at Iowa (8 pm on Peacock)
- Sun. March 8: vs. Michigan State (4:30 pm on CBS)
