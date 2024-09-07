Offensive Position grades following disappointing Michigan vs. Texas game
There were a lot of disappointing moments and players from the Texas blowout game at Michigan. The Longhorns offense had their way for much of the afternoon, as they marched down for easy scores both through the air and on the ground. Michigan again struggled on offense, scoring only one touchdown in garbage time when the game was already decided. The one positive for the team was Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada who made both his field goal attempts, including a 52-yarder.
Here's how some of Michigan's offensive players graded out:
Quarterback
Davis Warren (D+)
Warren had another shaky game as he struggled to move the ball downfield. His one touchdown throw came when the game was over, although it was a solid throw. He also threw two interceptions, but those weren't all on Warren as the first on was batted up on an overthrow, and the second appeared to be due to an incorrect route by TE Colston Loveland. The only thing going for Davis is a decent looking game on paper, throwing for 207 yards and having a 66% completion percentage. Overall, it wasn't a great look for the starting QB.
Running Backs
Donovan Edwards (B-)
Edwards only got 8 carries, but actually turned it into a solid performance running for 41 yards, averaging 5.1 ypc. He also had 1 catch for 2 yards. Not a bad game, but nothing special as his longest play was only 12 yards, and he didn't get into the endzone. Luckily, he was one of the only Michigan players to not make a costly mistake.
Kalel Mullings, Benjamin Hall (C+)
Both had very average games. Mullings had a quieter game than Week 1, only running for 25 yards on six carries, but posting 4.2 yards per carry. Hall only had three carries, but turned it into 14 yards with 4.7 YPC.
Receivers and Tight End
Colston Loveland (B-)
Loveland was again the favorite target for Davis Warren and he had a fairly productive game with 8 catches for 70 yards. The only problem with his performance was he was involved in two costly turnovers. He had a no-contact fumble toward the end of the second quarter, leading to another Texas touchdown before halftime. Loveland also made the mistake of running the wrong route on another pass play, causing Warren to throw his second interception near the end of the 3rd quarter.
Semaj Morgan (B+)
Morgan was the only objectively good Michigan offensive player posting, accounting for 45 receiving yards on five receptions. He also accounted for the only Michigan touchdown of the afternoon on a tough catch late in the fourth quarter. He was the only receiver other than Tyler Morris to bring in more than one reception.
Offensive Line (C)
Once again, the offensive line looked very average on Saturday afternoon. They helped lead the RB room to 80 total rushing yards on 4.7 YPC. In pass protection, the Wolverines only gave up 1 sack all afternoon - although Warren was often under duress for much of the game.
The Wolverines will look to improve to get back on track next weekend with a home contest against Arkansas State. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 12 pm ET.
