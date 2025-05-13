Ohio State Buckeyes social media page continues "no-name" moniker to troll Michigan
For years the Ohio State program has instituted slight digs at their bitter up north rival Michigan Wolverines. From going around their campus in Columbus and crossing out every letter M they can find, to refusing to even say the name Michigan, calling them "The Team Up North" or "TTUN". They believe this petty display somehow shows they are above the Wolverine program or increases their standing within the rivalry. It all seems childish and petty when you look at it. Add to the fact that, more often than not, they fail at upholding their own slights and it makes it even more hilarious.
The Buckeyes, despite numerous troll fails, refuse to give up and have again "slighted" Michigan by refusing to write the team's name on the announcement of next year's clash. The official Buckeyes page shared a graphic announcing the Michigan and Ohio State game will be played on The Fox Network (no time released).
The graphic for the Michigan game says, "Ohio State vs TUN". By refusing to write the word Michigan, the Buckeyes have slighted the entire fanbase apparently. This tradition of not saying your rivals name is comical, hearing grown men say "TTUN" or "TUN" just sounds cultish to me. Imagine taking it a step further by walking the entire city and putting tape over any letter M you see. I suppose that is why this is the best rivalry in all of sports. The fanbases are rabid and heavily invested. As always, the two programs will meet in the final week of the regular season - this time in Ann Arbor. And regardless of the antics by Ohio State with how they refer to Michigan, the reality is that the Wolverines will be looking to make it five-straight wins in the rivalry in November.
