Michigan defensive line target absolutely destroys everyone at Rivals 5 Star Camp
Michigan football has built a 2026 recruiting class that is rapidly rising in the team rankings. The strength of that class is on the defensive line. Lou Esposito, defensive line coach, has been crushing it on the recruiting trail and is currently ranked as the third-best college football recruiter in the nation. Esposito has outperformed his peers by building better relationships and simply outworking them on the recruiting front, and he still has some high-value targets left on his board.
One of those targets is four-star defensive lineman Daverin "Deuce" Geralds. Gerald recently attended a Rivals 5-Star camp, where he embarrassed offensive line competitors. He demonstrated an ability to win with a bull rush, swim past hapless tackles, and execute a spin move that is faster than anything I have ever seen from a player his age and size. Watch the incredible highlights below:
If Esposito can secure the commitment of Geralds, this 2026 defensive line haul will be one for the record books. Adding him to a stacked class with five-star Carter Meadows, four stars McHale Blade, Julian Walker, Titan Davis, Alister Vallejo, and rising three-star Tariq Bonney would be insane. The Wolverines are in a battle with Ohio State, LSU and Ole Miss for Geralds services. On3 currently gives Ohio State a 77% chance of winning this one. In recruiting, that number means nothing until the day a player signs, and Esposito is putting all his efforts into getting Deuce to Ann Arbor.
