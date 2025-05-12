Michigan football: Top 'spring transfer portal addition' might not see the field in a prominent role
Things have been quiet for the Michigan Wolverines on the spring transfer portal front. The Wolverines lost a few players to the spring portal: RB Benjamin Hall, WR Amorion Walker, CB Ja'Den McBurrows, DL Alessandro Lorenzetti. But the Wolverines haven't been super active in replacing them. Michigan has added two players via the spring portal and both were running backs.
On3 compiled a list of each teams best spring portal land, and Michigan's was UMass RB CJ Hester.
UMass running back CJ Hester rushed for 529 yards and four touchdowns at UMass last season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Hester also caught 14 passes for 58 yards. His game high (74 yards) came against Georgia. He joins a running back room that features Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, who transferred in from Alabama in the winter. The Wolverines also added Princeton transfer running back John Volker.- Pete Nakos (On3)
Both Hester and Princeton transfer John Volker had similar stats in 2024. Hester rushed for 529 yards, while Volker ran for 514 yards last season. While both are additional depth to a room that lost Kalel Mullings, Donovan Edwards, Cole Cabana, Tavierre Dunlap, and now Benjamin Hall. But even with the additional depth, it's not clear that either will see the field in a prominent role.
The clear-cut starters for Michigan are Jordan Marshall and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes. With Hall gone, the RB3 job is up for grabs, but sophomore Michah Ka'apana has the inside track there. Ka'apana played well during the spring game, and with the Bishop Gorman product having up to four more years in Ann Arbor, he could get integrated into the system this season for his long-term benefit.
