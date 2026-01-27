One Michigan Football Player Lands on Way-Too-Early 2026 All-America Team

If new Michigan edge rusher John Henry Daley can make a full recovery from his season-ending injury last fall — the Wolverines might have found the steal of the portal. It wasn't a surprise when Daley followed Kyle Whittingham and Lewis Powell to Ann Arbor, but it sure will give Michigan a top edge rusher for the 2026 season.

RELATED: Michigan to Face Five Former Wolverines Who Departed the Program in 2026

On Tuesday, On3 released its way-too-early 2026 All-America team and Daley was the lone Wolverine on the list as a first-team All-American. Daley is coming off of a career year in 2025, also being named an All-American.

"Michigan picked up both its head coach, Kyle Whittingham, and one of college football’s best edge players, John Henry Daley, from Utah this offseason. The 6-4, 255-pound Daley had 17.5 tackles for loss, including 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 11 games before suffering a non-contact ruptured Achilles. Daley already knows Whittingham’s scheme and is a perfect fit. If his recovery goes as planned, he could be the nation’s top portal addition."

The Wolverines didn't have any All-Americans this past season, and Michigan will look to add a few players to the list following — hopefully — a successful Year 1 under Whittingham.

What Daley brings to Ann Arbor

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The prized pass rusher will have two years of eligibility remaining and is very familiar with the defense that Michigan will run in 2026. While he starred with Utah this season, Daley began his career with BYU, under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

The All-American was tied for sixth in the nation with 11.5 sacks and was also tied for fourth in the country with 17.5 TFLs. Daley's season ended early due to an injury, but is expected to be fully healthy for next season.

The only concern Michigan fans will have regarding Daley is that injury. A non-contact injury is never a good thing, but the coaching staff feels confident he will make a full recovery. Assuming he is close to 100% when the season begins, the Wolverines have a clear top edge rusher in the conference.

Here are a few accolades from Daley this season:

All-America (Walter Camp First Team, AFCA Second Team, AP Second Team)

Voted All-Big 12 First Team by the league’s coaches.

Named a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist and a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Season totals included 48 tackles (17.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks) in addition to one PBU and two forced fumbles.

At the time of his injury, was tied for the FBS lead with 17.5 TFL and ranked second in the country with 11.5 sacks.