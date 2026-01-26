Analyst Says One Michigan Football Player Got Snubbed From Top-100 Player Rankings
Recently, ESPN named the top 100 players following the conclusion of the college football season. The Wolverines didn't have any players ranked inside the top 100. Injuries derailed the season of a few players.
RB Justice Haynes would have been undoubtedly a top-100 player if he didn't suffer a midseason injury they sideline him the rest of the season. Haynes ran for over 100 yards in six of the seven games he played in. Jordan Marshall had a similar fate. After taking a backseat to Haynes, Marshall landed the top spot after Haynes suffered his injury. Despite getting hurt and not finishing the season, Marshall still ran for 932 yards and 10 scores.
But one Michigan player that ESPN's Adam Rittenberg pointed out who could've made the top-100 list was edge rusher Derrick Moore. The senior quietly had a big year for Michigan that resulted in a career high 10 sacks and 10.5 TFLs.
"Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore was among the players we considered for the last few spots in the top 100. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league's coaches after leading the Wolverines in sacks (10) and forced fumbles (2). He finished fourth in the Big Ten in sacks and really thrived during a five-game stretch between Oct. 4 and Nov. 1, recording a combined seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery."
Moore's career at Michigan
Moore is off to the NFL Draft, where he will be selected come April. He wrapped up his Michigan career playing in 53 games over four years with the Wolverines.
Moore recorded 95 career tackles, 24.5 TFLs, and 21 sacks. He was a three-time All-Big Ten Honoree — first-team in 2025 — and was voted as a team captain ahead of the 2025 season.
The Maryland product played a pivotal role for Michigan in 2023, when the Wolverines went on to win a national title. He was on the field for the final play against Alabama and played in all 15 games for Michigan that season.
