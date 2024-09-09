Opening Line: Michigan a four-score favorite over Arkansas State
Coming off a lopsided, 31-12 loss to No. 2 Texas on Saturday, No. 17 Michigan is licking its wounds and in need of a pick-me-up as the page turns to Week 3 of the 2024 college football season.
The Wolverines (1-1) get that opportunity this coming weekend when they host Arkansas State (2-0) out of the Sun Belt Conference. On Sunday, Circa Sportsbook released its opening lines for college football next weekend, and Michigan opens as a 24-point favorite over the Red Wolves at home. Arkansas State has wins over Central Arkansas (34-31) and Tulsa (28-24) so far this season.
The Wolverines are 0-2 against the spread so far this season. Michigan was favored by 20.5 points in its 30-10, season-opening win over Fresno State, and was a 7.5-point underdog against the Longhorns this past weekend. Likewise, Arkansas State is also 0-2 against the spread in 2024, having been favored by nine and 10.5 points, respectively, against Tulsa and Central Arkansas.
The Red Wolves are coming off a 6-7 record in 2023, in which they lost to Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl. Kickoff between No. 17 Michigan and Arkansas State is scheduled for Noon ET on Big Ten Network.
