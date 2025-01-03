Oregon coach Dan Lanning shades Ohio State after Rose Bowl defeat
After a Rose Bowl blowout, in which his top-ranked Oregon Ducks were blitzed off the field, head coach Dan Lanning had an interesting quote. Still stinging from the fact that his team was completely outmatched on the field he invoked the Michigan Wolverines during his post-game presser. Surely, he knew this would draw the ire of Buckeye fans who are still stinging from the manhandling they endured at the hands of the Wolverines to end their regular season. Having lost "The Granddaddy of them all" , I suppose Lanning saw it as a chance to take a final parting shot at the team from Columbus.
While many CFP pundits believe his Oregon team got the shaft in their seeding this year, eventually you have to beat the good teams to win a Natty either way. Having to face an Ohio State team that is suddenly more motivated than ever, in the second round is not really a reward for winning the toughest conference in football though. Consider that Penn State, a team Oregon also beat in the regular season along with Ohio State, has had to play SMU and Boise State to stay alive in the playoff. We are just happy to give Lanning a final barb to toss at the Buckeyes on his way out of Pasadena.
