The Philadelphia Eagles sign another former Michigan Wolverine

The Eagles now have a few Wolverines on the team.

Trent Knoop

After drafting Michigan football offensive lineman Myles Hinton in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have a few Wolverines on the team. The Eagles drafted Michigan lineman Trevor Keegan last season, and also signed edge rusher Josh Uche. And you can add another name to the list.

In a recent transaction, the Eagles released Tyrion Davis-Price and signed WR Giles Jackson. The speedy WR finished his career with the Washington Huskies, but he signed and played his first two seasons of college football with Michigan.

Jackson signed with the Wolverines as a part of the 2019 class and he was a four-star recruit from California. He played in Ann Arbor in 2019 and 2020 before transferring to Washington, where he played another four years. In the two seasons with the Wolverines, Jackson caught 24 passes for 309 yards and a score.

To further show what he could do on the field, he left for Washington following the 2020 COVID-19 season. His best year with the Huskies came this past season where he caught 85 passes for 893 yards and seven scores.

The 5-foot-9 WR can also play special teams, and if he hopes to make the Eagles' roster, he will have to perform there first.

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

