The injury bug likely knocks former Michigan star out for 2024 season and playoffs
After leading Michigan in receiving last season (789 yards) and catching 12 touchdown passes, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft in hopes he could become a Day 1 starter. However, Wilson hasn't been able to stay healthy much at all during the 2024 NFL season.
Wilson suffered a sprained ankle in training camp which sidelined him all of the preseason and the first five weeks of the regular season. He finally made his long-awaited debut in Week 6 where he logged only five snaps. But once again, Wilson went down with another injury two weeks later. Pittsburgh placed Wilson on the Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.
With the Steelers looking toward the playoffs and having other injury issues like star wide receiver George Pickens, could Steeler fans finally see Wilson lined up at receiver soon? According to Pittsburgh insider, Gary Dulac, don't get your hopes up.
“He has missed all of training camp and nearly all of this season. He is not going to play because he is not ready. Next year.”
Even if Wilson is healthy enough to get on the field for the Steelers, he isn't up to speed with the playbook or is he game-ready. Pittsburgh will have to wait until the 2025 season to see Wilson play on the football field.
