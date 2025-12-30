Predicting the final score between Michigan vs. Texas in the Citrus Bowl

It was a very tough December for Michigan. Sherrone Moore is out as the Wolverines' head coach and Biff Poggi will fill his shoes for this game, but once the clock strikes zero, it will be Kyle Whittingham's program to lead.

However, Michigan has one game left to be played in 2025. The Wolverines get Texas in the Citrus Bowl and all eyes will be on Bryce Underwood and Arch Manning. Which QB will lead his team to a victory?

Here is our prediction.

Trent Knoop

It's bowl season and in today's age of college football, it's tough to predict these games. There are so many players who won't be on the field, and while the Wolverines are down just three starters -- that we know of -- Texas will be down even more. Texas' running back room is depleted by the portal, but the Longhorn defense is mostly intact.

With Kyle Whittingham taking over, he's going to utilize Bryce Underwood in many different ways next season. Will Steve Casula and Biff Poggi do the same on Wednesday? Michigan can't hold Underwood back against a very good Texas defense. Michigan proved everyone wrong last year against Alabama, why not one more time? The Wolverines are going to be ready to play and enjoy playing the game they love, following all the turmoil.

Final score: Michigan 21, Texas 17

Seth Berry

It's bowl season, meaning anything can happen in these types of games. That was proven true last year when Michigan beat Alabama despite being huge underdogs without the likes of Colston Loveland, Will Johnson, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant on the field. For the Citrus Bowl, ironically, it's Texas with the mass exodus of opt outs/transfers this time around. Michigan does have three in Jaishawn Barham, Giovanni El-Hadi and Derrick Moore, but unless more decide to sit out at the last minute, all healthy Wolverines should be playing in the game. The Longhors, whose offense isn't very good to begin with, will be without three of their top running backs this season for this one, and without one of their top wide receivers. Texas' defense, even while missing some guys, should be able to answer the bell with their depth and speed against the Wolverines offense, but I'm taking a Michigan team that is likely to play loose with everything that has gone on during the past few weeks. It will be a low scoring affair, but Michigan comes out on top.

Final score: Michigan 21, Texas 20

Lucas Reimink

Neither of these teams will look much like they did in the regular season, so that makes predicting this game very difficult. Texas is missing a bunch of their running back room and their offense struggled to run the ball, even with those guys, all season. I think Michigan’s defense can keep their running game in check and put a lot of pressure on Arch Manning to move the ball through the air. On the other side though, Michigan will likely have a tough time moving the ball consistently against this salty Texas defense. In the end I think Texas just has a few too many talented players at the skill positions for Michigan to keep up with

Final score: Texas 26, Michigan 23

Justice Steiner

Bowl season is already hard to predict with all of the opt-outs. For Michigan, adding in all of the coaching changes, who knows how they will look when they take the field on New Year’s Eve. Interim head coach Biff Poggi made a comment that the Wolverines are having fun again in practice, heading into the game for what that is worth. UofM will be without three key players in Giovanni El-Hadi, Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham. I think the Wolverines will play hard and keep it close, but won’t be able to pull it out in the end.

Final score: Texas 24, Michigan 14