The NFL preseason is over and teams must cut down their roster to 53-players. There were 90 players on most rosters during the preseason, and things will get challenging for management to make their final decisions.

And for several former Wolverines, they didn't make cut. Here is every former Michigan player who has been cut by an NFL team ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

Former Wolverines cut from NFL rosters

(This is an ongoing tracker and will be updated throughout the day)

OT Andrew Stueber (Atlanta Falcons)

The former Wolverines tackle spent two seasons on the Patriots' practice squad. He saw action in seven games for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he will have to pivot to see the field in 2026 as the Falcons moved on from Stueber.

OT Ryan Hayes (Carolina Dolphins)

Ryan Hayes started his NFL journey with the Miami Dolphins, but he was hopeful he could make the Panthers' roster this season. However, he sustained an injury, and while he was waived, if Hayes goes unclaimed, he will end up on Carolina's injured reserve list.

RB Donovan Edwards (Miami Dolphins)

Donovan Edwards has bounced back and forth with NFL teams since graduating from Michigan. Edwards didn't play in the Dolphins' final preseason game, and was cut from the team. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he will be free to sign with any NFL team.

RB Hassan Haskins (New England Patriots)

Haskins entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans. He played the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, under Jim Harbaugh, but signed with the Patriots ahead of the preseason. Despite playing in all three games, Haskins was a casualty of cutdown day.

WR Ronnie Bell (New Orleans Saints)

Ronnie Bell played three seasons with the 49ers after being drafted in the seventh round by the team. He played in 28 total games and caught 10 receptions. Bell was hoping to get on with the Saints, a team that has a young wide receiver corps, but he will now hit the open market.

DT Mazi Smith (New York Jets)

Mazi Smith was a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, but never lived up to expectations. He was traded to the Jets last season, and after a lackluster preseason, the former Wolverine is on the market.

OT Myles Hinton (Philadelphia Eagles)

The Eagles drafted Myles Hinton in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Philadelphia moved Hinton to offensive guard, but opted to switch him back to tackle. Hinton struggled with the transition and didn't make the Eagles' 53-man roster for the season.

CB Ambry Thomas (Philadelphia Eagles)

The former third-round pick had appeared in 42 games and made 11 starts during his NFL career, but he will be back on the market after the Eagles waived him. Thomas had 43 tackles in the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers, and he will look to bounce back.

OL Greg Crippen (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Greg Crippen was Michigan's starting center last season, and he went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Odds weren't high for Crippen to make the Steelers' 53-man roster, and now he will look to earn a practice squad spot somewhere.

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