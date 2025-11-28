Predicting the final score between Michigan football vs. Ohio State
Michigan will square off with hated rival Ohio State on Saturday in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines aren't just searching for their fifth win in a row over the Buckeyes, but Michigan is playing for a spot in the coveted College Football Playoff.
After suffering two losses this season, the Wolverines would need the best win in the country in order to make a compelling case to get into the CFP. Ranked No. 15 in the latest rankings, the Wolverines would likely qualify for it, but a win against Ohio State won't come easily.
There is a reason the Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in the nation and are statistically a top-five team in just about every category out there. But games are played for a reason and not just on paper -- see last year's game.
Here is what our staff sees happening on Saturday.
Trent Knoop
Once again, like every year, this game comes down to the trenches. The Buckeyes used to be the more dominant team, but that changed in 2021. For four years in a row, Michigan has controlled the LOS on both sides of the field.
Last year, Ohio State tried to prove it was tougher than Michigan and run the ball at the Wolverines. Ryan Day and Chip Kelly refused to use their strengths to their advantage, and I would be shocked if OSU did that again this year. Snow could change that, but I would expect Julian Sayin to really get his playmakers involved.
I predicted OSU to win the game last year and after Michigan went into Columbus and upset the Buckeyes, I said I would predict the Wolverines until coach Day proved he could beat Michigan. OSU should win this game, they are really good on both sides of the ball. But between a mental edge Michigan has, plus needs to win to make the CFP -- give me the Wolverines in a tight one.
Final score: Michigan 24, Ohio State 21
Seth Berry
Ohio State possesses the playmakers on the outside to give Michigan’s secondary problems, and QB Julian Sayin has continued to grow throughout the season. On the defensive side, the Buckeyes boast one of the nation’s best units and are elite on all three levels.
However, Michigan is playing its best football and peaking at the right time. Jordan Marshall is set to play in this one after missing the Maryland game, and he is exactly the type of back to match up against OSU.
As talented as OSU is, I truly believe Michigan’s running game and its pass rush is built to beat this version of the Buckeyes. It won’t be easy by any means, but the Wolverines get their fifth win in a row in the series.
The 121st edition of The Game features a Michigan team with an opportunity to make a strong bid for the College Football Playoff with a win. For the Buckeyes, their sanity will be on the line in light of a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines.
Final score: Michigan 28, Ohio State 21
Lucas Reimink
Michigan will be back at home against the undefeated and #1 team in the country in The Game this weekend. Ohio State has been the most complete team in the country thus far, and it’ll take a tremendous effort from Michigan to upset the top ranked Buckeyes. While I do think Ohio State might be as good as everyone says, I do wonder about the schedule they’ve played.
Since beating Texas by 7 at home, they’ve hardly played anybody with a pulse and I believe there’s a real chance they think they can blow Michigan out this weekend. They’ll undoubtedly try and take the home run swings early on in the game but if Michigan can take the hits early and stay in the game, they might be able to drag them down into the deep end late in the 4th quarter. Ultimately though, I think Ohio State’s weapons will be too much of an advantage against a Michigan secondary that’s been very gettable so far this year and that’s the difference in how this game shakes out in my opinion. I got the Buckeyes going into Ann Arbor and coming out with a win.
Final score: Ohio State 34, Michigan 20
Justice Steiner
It is the biggest rivalry in all of sports, with a lot on the line for both schools. This year feels a little bit different in terms of Ohio State’s strength. In years past, there was the threat of the Buckeyes putting up 50-plus points. However, this OSU offense doesn’t seem to strike that same fear into opponents, especially because they play at a slower pace.
However, the Buckeyes' defense has been elite. They currently rank first in the nation in red zone defense, total defense and scoring defense. Granted, the Buckeyes haven’t been truly tested in Big Ten play, with their toughest game being against Washington. Because of that, it does make you wonder if they are a truly elite unit or a product of a weak schedule.
Overall, I expect this to be a low-scoring game that is close to the end, especially because it is being played in Ann Arbor. But I think the Wolverines' inconsistency and inability to finish drives at times will be the downfall in this game. Especially with youth at key skill positions on offense.
Final score: Ohio State 23, Michigan 17
