RECRUITING NEWS: Michigan lands prediction for elite TE prospect
Michigan has long been known as a tight end friendly program. If you are a high school TE prospect, Michigan has to be at the top of your list based on how they feature players at that position. Recent TE Colston Loveland is widely viewed as a top 15 NFL draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. His utilization while in Ann Arbor is a blueprint for how to maximize the talents of an elite TE. Enter 2026 4-star TE Matt Ludwig.
Ranked nationally as the 268th best prospect in the 2026 class, Ludwig is from Montana, which invokes thoughts of Loveland who came from a small town in Idaho. After a recent visit, On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong put in a prediction for the TE to end up in the maize and blue.
The 6-foot-4 230-pound Ludwig is listed as an athlete on most recruiting sites but generally lines up as a tight end. He has offers from heavyweight programs such as Georgia and Tennessee along with Michigan. With a confidence level of 50%, Wiltfong is not guaranteeing that Ludwig dons the winged helmet in the future, but a prediction is a good start for Coach Casula and company.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
PFF grades: Michigan player grades, snap counts to know after Wolverines beat Alabama
What the national media is saying about Michigan football after win over Alabama
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7