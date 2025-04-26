REPORT: Michigan defender signs with New York Giants as UDFA
Michigan defensive back Makari Paige was among the group of eight Wolverines who didn't hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft. But according to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Paige is signing with the New York Giants as a UDFA.
During Michigan's national championship run in 2023, Paige appeared in 14 games and made 13 starts at safety, accounting for 41 tackles and 2 PBUs. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection and served as one of the critical pieces to that championship defensive unit.
During his final season in Ann Arbor, Paige started 12 games at safety and led all defensive backs with 45 tackles, along with six PBUs and two interceptions.
At 6-4, 208 pounds, Paige has the size and physical attributes necessary to succeed at the next level. It sounds like the Giants are willing to give him that opportunity.
At Michigan
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022)
• Five-time letter winner (2020-21-22-23-24)
• Appeared in 53 games at safety and on special teams with 32 starts in the secondary, including four at nickel
