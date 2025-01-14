REPORT: Two more NFL franchises showing interest in Michigan DC Wink Martindale
After he helped Michigan stifle an incredibly-talented Ohio State offense, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale may be a hot commodity in the NFL coaching market this offseason.
On Tuesday, Martindale interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their open defensive coordinator position and, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 61-year-old is drawing interest from two more NFL franchises as well. Martindale is set to interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, and is a name to watch for the Cincinnati Bengals as well.
After beginning his coaching career in the college ranks from the mid-80s to early 2000s, Martindale spent each of the last 20 years coaching in the NFL, including stops with the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.
Martindale made his return to college football this past season, accepting the defensive coordinator position at Michigan under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore. While the Wolverines had their ups-and-downs defensively in 2024, Martindale's unit ultimately ended up being one of the strongest in the country, ranking No. 5 in rushing defense, No. 11 in total defense and No. 19 scoring defense.
Should Martindale chose to return to the NFL, Michigan would be left to search for its fifth defensive coordinator in six years, including each of Moore's first two seasons as head coach in Ann Arbor.
