OSU WR Jeremiah Smith keeps taking shots at Michigan ahead of The Game
Every year, players or coaches get emotional talking about 'The Game' and sometimes -- it backfires on them. Back in 2023, Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke said the Buckeyes were going to beat Michigan.
"I'm very emotional," Burke said prior to the Michigan game. "I'm trying not to get too out of character, but this game means a lot for us. And we're gonna get it done for the state of Ohio."
But the Wolverines would go on to beat Ohio State, 30-24, that season and go on to win the national title. Following the Buckeyes' national title this past season, star WR Jeremiah Smith proclaimed he would never lose to Michigan again.
“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith said. “In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”
Jeremiah Smith still isn't showing any respect for Michigan
As 'The Game' approaches, OSU's star playmaker isn't holding back his disdain for the Wolverines. On teammate Caleb Downs' podcast, Jeremiah Smith said nothing impressed him from the Wolverines' No. 17-ranked defense in the country. He later revealed when his hatred for Michigan began.
"They fly to the ball," Smith said. "I mean, gee, everybody making plays out there. But nothing really stands out to me personally."
“For me, I say it started in high school. I committed it as a junior. So, I mean, I've been hating them since high school, I should say. So, it's been in me. Forget team up North.”
While Smith didn't hold back his feelings for Michigan, safety Caleb Downs showed respect for the Buckeyes' rival. He shared what he thought Michigan did well offensively and that it would be a challenge for Ohio State.
"I mean, it's Michigan," Downs said. "They run the ball. They got a good quarterback this year. So that'll be a challenge. He has the ability to run and throw. So they got a good scheme. They're a good football team."
Michigan will host Ohio State on Saturday at Noon ET on Fox.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- Rich Eisen says one Wolverine could be a 'top-five' player in Michigan history
- Top SEC commit to visit Michigan for Ohio State showdown
- National analysts have similar mindsets when picking Michigan vs. Ohio State game
- Takeaways from Michigan's blowout win over Auburn
- Ohio State HC Ryan Day talks injuries, scouts Michigan ahead of 'The Game'