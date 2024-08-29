Several Michigan transfers, freshmen opt into new College Football 25 video game
When the new College Football 25 video game released in late July, there were several Michigan football players missing from the initial release. But like EA Sports said when the game first came out, there would be title updates throughout the year and players would have chances to opt into the game.
On Thursday, EA Sports released a major title update and put more players into the video game. Michigan had 13 players opt into the game who weren't in it initially. A few major freshmen are now in it like Jadyn Davis and Jordan Marshall. Transfers Wesley Walker and Aamir Hall are both in the video game. Also, starters Giovanni El-Hadi and Jyaire Hill are now in the game after they both didn't opt in at first.
Here are the 13 players who opted into College Football 25 for the Michigan Wolverines.
QB Jadyn Davis - 75 overall
RB Jordan Marshall - 76 overall
RB Micah Kaapana - 68 overall
WR CJ Charleston - 76 overall
OL Andrew Sprague - 75 overall
OL Giovanni El-Hadi - 77 overall
OL Ben Roebuck - 67 overall
DT Ike Iwunnah - 73 overall
LB Jaydon Hood - 74 overall
CB Jyaire Hill - 79 overall
CB Aamir Hall - 79 overall
CB/WR (listed as CB) Amorion Walker - 79 overall
S - Wesley Walker - 78 overall
There are still a few players who may make an impact in 2024 for the Wolverines not in the game. Still no safety Quinten Johnson or freshman WR Channing Goodwin. Some other notable players not in the game are backup FB Jalen Hoffman, Edge Aymeric Koumba, DL Breon Ishmall, and freshman cornerback Jeremiah Lowe.
