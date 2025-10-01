Sherrone Moore admits he took a page out of Wisconsin OC's book
As many of you know, the Michigan Wolverines were involved in a sign-stealing scandal. Connor Stallions, a former Michigan assistant, was accused of going to upcoming Michigan opponents' games and stealing their signs, which Michigan could use to figure out their plays in forthcoming matchups.
After a lengthy investigation, the Wolverines were fined millions of dollars and saw both Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore suspended in two different seasons, but they did not receive a postseason ban.
While illegally stealing plays is a thing of the past in Ann Arbor, Wolverines' Head Coach Sherrone Moore admits he's - legally - stolen a play from Wisconsin Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes and implemented it in Michigan's playbook.
Moore credits Grimes despite a slow start for Wisconsin's offense
"Coach Grimes does a really good job, and he’s done a great job," said Moore this week. "Kansas, BYU, actually took plays from him. I took a trick play from him. Unbalanced, shifts, motions... all those to get your defense off balance and get them not aligned. He’ll change up the tempos, mostly huddle, but they’ll change up the tempos on what they do."
While Wisconsin's offense hasn't been great this season - they're averaging 20.8 points per game, which ranks 107th in the NCAA - Grimes has been praised for his work with the offense so far. The Badgers have flashed at times, most notably against Middle Tennessee, but with their starting quarterback, Billy Edwards Jr., hurt for most of the season, they've yet to show their true potential.
What did Moore take from Grimes?
Moore didn't go into details on which plays or schemes he took from Grimes, but when you watch Wisconsin's tape and see how much movement there is before (and even after) the snap, it's easy to see why he's taken some inspiration from the Badgers' offensive coordinator.
Michigan and Wisconsin fans should expect to see a lot of pre- and post-snap motions. Grimes loves to get guys moving before the snap, but he can still fool you once his quarterback has the ball in his hands. They love to get the offense moving one way before coming back with an end-around or a bootleg to catch the defense off guard.
This should be an entertaining matchup. Chip Lindsey and Jeff Grimes are both experienced play callers who are in their first seasons with their new teams. Moore admits they've taken a page out of Grimes' book, so it'll be interesting to see if that comes into play this weekend.