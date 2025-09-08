Sherrone Moore shares what Michigan's offensive identity is
The Michigan Wolverines got bullied in the trenches on Saturday night against Oklahoma. The Sooners were more physical and dominated against Michigan's offensive line. The run game struggled, save for Justice Hayne's 75-yard run, with not many holes being opened, and Bryce Underwood had very little time to dissect the Oklahoma defense.
According to PFF's grades, three Michigan offensive linemen were in the bottom three of the entire Wolverine offense on Saturday -- not great. On Monday, Sherrone Moore cited that consistency was the issue for Michigan's offensive line.
"It was consistency, because there’s times where there’s huge holes," Moore said of the O-line. "There’s times where there’s movement, the line of scrimmage, and there’s times where there’s things that are leaky and loose. And it’s gotta be consistent. When you play five or you play seven offensive linemen, you’ve gotta have consistency. And there’s some things that I thought we could have done, and we’ve talked about as a staff, to come back to that could have combated their defense, and it’s a collective thing. It’s not just the players, it’s not just the coaches, it’s everybody together. And we’ll continue to work forward to make sure we clean all that stuff up."
On his podcast, Fox's Joel Klatt said, as of now, Michigan's offensive line isn't even as good as it was a year ago. But another one of his takeaways was regarding how Michigan doesn't have an identity on offense. Klatt isn't sure how the marriage is going to work between new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and the Wolverines' offense.
During his press conference, coach Moore was asked about what Michigan's identity was.
"Yeah, it is too early, but gonna be violent, gonna be physical, wanna be explosive, so we’re creating explosive runs," Moore said. "We want more, wanna create more explosive passes, we will do that. But just consistent, consistent as we go through every single game, and let the players just trust themselves and let it loose, have fun. I don’t think they’ll do that as we go through the week."
Michigan fans can see the Wolverines back in action on Saturday at home against Central Michigan.
