Sherrone Moore releases statement on Michigan playing Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl
It was announced on Sunday that Michigan (7-5) would play Alabama (9-3) in the ReliaQuest bowl that will take place on Dec. 31 in Tampa. The game will kick at Noon ET and fans will get a chance to see their Wolverines take on the Crimson Tide for the second time in the 2024 calendar year. Michigan defeated Alabama back on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl before beating Washington in the National Championship Game.
After it was revealed that Michigan would play Alabama, head coach Sherrone Moore and AD Warde Manuel released a statement on playing the Crimson Tide.
Sherrone Moore talks playing Alabama
“We are excited and honored to represent the University of Michigan and the Big Ten Conference in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa,” said Sherrone Moore, U-M’s J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach. “This is a great opportunity for our team to finish the season against an outstanding SEC opponent in Alabama. We look forward to competing against Coach Kalen DeBoer and his highly ranked Crimson Tide.”
Warde Manuel gives his thoughts
“The ReliaQuest Bowl staff has a strong reputation for running an outstanding bowl game and game day experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Michigan appreciates and accepts the invitation by Chairman Greg Orchard, President & CEO Jim McVay and the bowl staff to experience the Tampa area during the holiday season.”
Things you might not have known, thanks to MGoBlue
Michigan finished the 2024 regular season on a two-game winning streak after defeating No. 2 Ohio State, 13-10, in Columbus, which followed a 50-6 win over Northwestern at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines boast one of the nation’s top defenses, ranking third in rushing defense (92.6 avg.), 15th in total defense (310.9 avg.) and 25th in scoring defense (20.5 avg.). Linebackers Ernest Hausmann (82 tackles, 7 TFLs) and Jaishawn Barham (65 tackles, 3.5 TFLs) led the defense in tackles. Edge Josaiah Stewart paced the Wolverines in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (8.5), ranking 16th nationally in stops behind the line of scrimmage.
The Maize and Blue were led offensively by a ground game that gained 1,928 yards and averaged 160.7 yards per contest. The tandem of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards helped the offense rush for more than 150 yards in six contests as the unit had 17 rushing plays over 20 yards on the season. Quarterback Davis Warren started eight games, completing 125-of-197 passes (63.5%) for 1,126 yards and six TDs. The offense ranked 23rd nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.25 avg.) including just two over the final five contests of the regular season.
U-M had 16 players earn All-Big Ten honors in some capacity including nine Wolverines who received 1st, 2nd or 3rd team accolades. The group was led by kicker Dominic Zvada, a first-team all-conference performer and the Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year. The Wolverines have three players who are finalists for individual national awards: defensive tackle Mason Graham (Nagurski and Outland), tight end Colston Loveland (Mackey) and long snapper William Wagner (Mannelly).
This will be the sixth meeting between Michigan and Alabama during the bowl season, with U-M holding a 3-2 series advantage. The most recent meeting came in last year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl, a 27-20 victory by the Wolverines in overtime. Michigan claimed victories in the 1988 Hall of Fame Bowl (28-24), 2000 Orange Bowl (35-34, 1 OT) and 2024 Rose Bowl while Alabama earned wins in the 1997 Outback Bowl (17-14) and 2020 Citrus Bowl (35-16). The only regular season matchup between the two programs came in the 2012 season opener at Cowboys Stadium, a 41-14 victory for Alabama. This will be the seventh overall meeting with the Crimson Tide, with the series tied at three wins apiece.
The Wolverines have compiled a 3-3 mark all-time in the ReliaQuest Bowl/Outback Bowl/Hall of Fame Bowl, with appearances in the 1988, 1994, 1997, 2003, 2013 and 2018 games. U-M claimed victories against Alabama (1988), North Carolina State (1994) and Florida (2003) and suffered setbacks to Alabama (1997) and South Carolina (2013, 2018).
