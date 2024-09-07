Texas routs Michigan: Three likes, two concerns, and one hope for next week
Michigan suffered its first regular season loss since 2021 and first loss at home since 2020. The Big House was electric early, but Texas weathered the storm and stomped Michigan 31-12. Texas QB Quinn Ewers carved up the Wolverine defense, completing 24-of-36 attempts for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Three things to like
- The crowd: The maize and blue faithful showed out and forced two false starts on Texas' first drive. Ewers also looked rattled on an early pass that was nearly intercepted by Jaishawn Barham, a play that could have set a different tone for Michigan.
- Second half fight: Michigan kept fighting and didn't lay down in the final 30 minutes. Even if Texas let up a little bit after halftime, Michigan only allowed 7 points in the second half. A late Semaj Morgan touchdown reception capped off a nice drive leading into next week.
- Warren's completion percentage: Davis Warren has completed 37 of his 58 pass attempts (63.7%) in the first two games. His percentage would be even higher if not for a number of dropped passes from Michigan receivers.
Two concerns
- Questionable use of Alex Orji: Down 7-0 in the first quarter, and after moving the ball 55 yards in 7 plays, Alex Orji came in on a 3rd and 3 deep in Texas territory. Davis Warren was in a groove, completing four passes on the drive for 35 yards. Orji was stopped for no gain and the offense settled for a field goal. Trailing 24-6 in the third, Michigan marched 41 yards to the Texas 24-yard line. Facing a 3rd and 5, Orji was subbed in again and lost 1 yard on a keeper up the middle which forced another field goal try. Michigan had strong momentum on both of these drives that abruptly ended after these plays.
- The defense: Although there were concerns about the offense, Michigan's defense was expected to keep them in every game. The pass defense looked shaky last week against Fresno State, allowing 235 yards through the air. Today, all three levels of Michigan's defense were dominated for much of the game.
One hope for next week
With Arkansas State up next, Michigan must find more success on both sides of the ball. Getting into a rhythm and building some confidence before the schedule turns up a notch again will be essential. Warren's high completion percentage aside, the passing game needs to produce more explosive plays. While this was an unlikely concern, the pass defense needs to put together a solid 60 minutes after giving up 240.5 yards per game through the first two weeks.
