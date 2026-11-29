Kyle Whittingham was supposed to represent a new hope for the Michigan Wolverines. He was the adult in the room. He was the mature leader.

He was also supposed to be a darn good football coach. Whittingham came to Michigan after a decorated tenure at Utah.

With more resources and a talented roster returning, Whittingham was supposed to give Michigan a chance to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Then came Whittingham’s first game as the coach.

Western Michigan

If you don’t live under a rock, you know what happened. Michigan scored a touchdown on its opening possession. They looked like they were going to be a brand new offense that could score at will with Bryce Underwood taking a leap into stardom.

The rest of the game was a mess, and Michigan needed time put back on the clock to complete a hail mary to escape with a 13-12 victory.

Regardless of feelings surrounding time getting put back on the clock, the reality is that there is such a thing as a bad win. Whittingham’s program proved it on September 5.

Everyone knows what a bad loss looks like.

How about the worst loss in the history of the program against Ohio State? There is an argument that is what Kyle Whittingham’s crew just experienced in a 45-0 beatdown that may not have been as close as the final score might have indicated.

What cannot be argued is that Saturday’s loss is the largest margin of defeat Michigan has experienced in The Game.

Even as Ohio State was trying to run up the score, Whittingham’s team allowed a touchdown on fourth-and-13 to give the Buckeyes their final score of the game.

There should be zero issue with Ohio State continuing to put the gas pedal on the floor. Michigan’s job is to stop Ohio State, not the other way around.

Then again, Michigan did not stop much against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

That was the final insult added to the injury that was Michigan’s performance against Ohio State. Their offense, which was awful all season, could not muster anything throughout the game.

They threatened to score twice. One drive resulted in a missed field goal from Jacob Baggett. The other resulted in a failed fourth down conversion where Bryce Underwood was sacked.

Whittingham never looked like he had any emotion throughout the season as his team regressed from the first game of the year until their final performance.

The Difference

Contrast that with embattled Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Day has had a bad season by Ohio State’s standards, but it was clear that Saturday’s performance was important to him and his program.

“O-H!” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouted to his crowd in his postgame interview. “We can walk around knowing we beat the s*** out of the team up north.”

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whittingham looked stoic, emotionless, and rudderless as his team got the… snot, beaten out of them by their biggest rival.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“I wish I could,” Whittingham said when asked to explain what happened on the field.

The question now coming out of the game is how could anyone have expected anything different than what happened? Maybe a historic loss was something that could not have been predicted, but the rest?

Michigan’s man in charge has devalued everything that used to matter to Michigan throughout the season.

That started early with his discussion of the rivalry against Ohio State.

“Do we have a better chance of winning if I hated them? I don’t understand,” Whittingham said. “Whatever gives us the best chance to win, I’m all for it. I want to beat them worse than anybody.”

You’d be forgiven if you think the last line that Whittingham gave was nothing other than nonsense.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Whittingham’s actions have spoken loudly how he feels about the job he has. He does not understand it. There are even things about it that he resents.

He downplayed trophy games. He downplayed rivalries. He downplayed the biggest rivalry that Michigan has. He admitted that he ended the ‘Beat Ohio’ drill that Jim Harbaugh installed just before Michigan’s four-game winning streak from 2021-2024 began.

That lack of understanding showed up in every way on Saturday.

Michigan certainly had problems on the field. There’s no question. Their offense stinks. Their offense stunk all season.

Their defense may have been a touch overhyped after playing just one good offense during the year, and getting blown up by Oregon two weeks ago.

Their special teams were rudderless all season, and they had kicking issues plague them all season long.

The lack of competitiveness and passion displayed? That starts at the top. Bad things roll downhill, as the saying somewhat goes.

There were no surprises. This has been what the Wolverines have been all season long.

Nov 28, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to hand off the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game of the year was an embarrassing win.

Michigan’s 45-0 loss was an embarrassing loss to drop them to 6-6 on the season.

“Not the standard we have for ourselves,” quarterback Bryce Underwood said.

Underwood was right, but bit his tongue.

The most embarrassing in the history of a rivalry that their head coach has no interest in understanding. That’s the biggest reason why it should be his final game as Michigan’s head coach.



Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage



