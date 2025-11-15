Things you might not have known about Michigan's tight win over Northwestern
It didn't come easy, but Michigan managed to win its No. 8 game of the season. Here are some things you might now have known.
The Michigan Wolverines managed to win a nail-biter against Northwestern on Saturday. It took a game-winning field goal by Dominic Zvada for the Wolverines to win 24-22, but Michigan got out of Wrigley Field alive.
It was far from a perfect day for the Wolverines. Michigan turned it over five times and the Wolverines' defense wasn't able to force any turnovers on their own. Bryce Underwood went from looking like Superman to throwing a pair of late interceptions that almost cost Michigan the game.
But, it's survive and advance and that's what Michigan did. Here are some game notes you might not have known about the Wolverines' win.
Game notes following Michigan's win
- In the 78th all-time meeting between U-M and Northwestern, Michigan improved to 61-15-2 all-time with wins in 39 of the last 45 matchups.
- This marked the third matchup in series history in which the George Jewett Trophy was on the line, and U-M improved to 3-0 in those games. The trophy is the first in FBS history named for an African American player. Jewett was the first African-American football letterman at both institutions, completing his undergraduate studies at U-M before studying medicine at Northwestern.
- The Wolverines improved to 8-2 with today's victory, including a 6-1 mark in Big Ten play with four straight league wins. The Maize and Blue have back-to-back trophy game wins on the road this season, with one more road tilt on the schedule next weekend at Maryland
- Prior to today's game, the last time Michigan played a game at an outdoor baseball stadium was in 1950, a loss to then-No. 1 Army at Yankee Stadium. U-M also posted a 12-0 record at an indoor baseball venue, Minnesota's Hubert H. Humphry Metrodome, with the most recent game being played in 2008.
- The U-M offense was 10-of-15 on third down, compared to two-of-12 for Northwestern's offense.
- U-M's 12-play, 91-yard drive (5:45) that was punctuated by a Jordan Marshall touchdown to open the scoring was the team's longest (by distance) of the season and fourth-longest (by play number).
- Marshall now has multiple scores in three games this season, and seven touchdowns across the last four contests.
- The Michigan offense totaled 496 yards (216 rushing, 280 passing) in the win, its second most in a game this season and fifth of at least 400 yards.
- Quarterback Bryce Underwood completed each of his first nine pass attempts to start the game, his best opening sequence this year. Underwood's early passing performance was the best by a Wolverine since J.J. McCarthy completed 13 consecutive pass attempts to open the contest against UNLV in 2023. Underwood bested McCarthy's 8-of-8 start at Indiana in 2022.
- Underwood finished with a career high 280 passing yards, his fifth game of 230-plus yards this season.
- Wide receiver Andrew Marsh eclipsed 100 receiving yards at 13:50 in the second quarter with a 32-yard catch down the sideline. It marked Marsh's second career 100-yard game (138 at USC).
- Marsh is the first U-M freshman wide receiver to record multiple 100-yard performances since 2009 (Roy Roundtree, redshirt freshman).
- Marsh's 12 catches and 189 yards are single-game records among Michigan freshmen (since at least 1979).
- Marsh's 189-yard total is tied for the sixth-most receiving yards in a game in U-M history and most since Bryalon Edwards posted the same total in a 2004 matchup against Michigan State. His 12 receptions tie three other Wolverine pass catchers (Brad Myers, 1958; Tai Streets, 1996; Edwards, 2004) for fifth-most in program history.
- The Wildcats were held to season lows in rushing yards (61) and yards per carry (2.3) in the contest.
