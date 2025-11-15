Wolverine Digest

Fans, media react to Michigan football's ugly win over Northwestern

The Wolverines avoided their third loss of the season, but Michigan escaped Wrigley Field with a much-needed win.

Trent Knoop

David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

It looked like Michigan was going to get out of Wrigley Field with an easy win on Saturday after the Wolverines went up 21-9. But it was far from easy.

Thanks to five turnovers, Michigan had to kick a 31-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Northwestern, 24-22, and take home the George Jewett Trophy. But not only did the Wolverines cough up five costly turnovers, running back Jordan Marshall got banged up and left the game.

In the fourth quarter, Marshall went down with all of his weight -- and the tackler's weight -- on his right shoulder. He would stay down for a while and then get up and walked gingerly over to the sideline holding his shoulder. Bryson Kuzdzal came in and ran hard, but it's very concerning, potentially not having either Marshall or Haynes.

Michigan is going to need its running game in the final two games, since we have no idea what to expect from the Wolverines' passing attack. Bryce Underwood looked like the five-star QB he was when he came to Michigan in the first half. He completed his first nine passes and threw for 185 yards in the first 30 minutes.

But it all changed in the final 30. Underwood started to stare down his receivers and threw two critical interceptions. The first one came in Michigan territory, where Northwestern would score one play later. Then, his second came when the Wolverines were driving. The talent is there, but Underwood is prone to making too many mistakes right now.

If there were any positives, other than winning, it was receiver Andrew Marsh. The true freshman is now the second freshman WR in Michigan history to record multiple 100-yard outings since 2009. Marsh has turned into a star, and he caught 12 passes for 189 yards in the Wolverines' win.

Following the game, social media had plenty to say about Michigan's performance. Here are some reactions we could find.

Survive and advance -- that's what Michigan did

Five turnovers will make a game much closer than it really was

Not one of Michigan's best wins

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football