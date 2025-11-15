Fans, media react to Michigan football's ugly win over Northwestern
It looked like Michigan was going to get out of Wrigley Field with an easy win on Saturday after the Wolverines went up 21-9. But it was far from easy.
Thanks to five turnovers, Michigan had to kick a 31-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Northwestern, 24-22, and take home the George Jewett Trophy. But not only did the Wolverines cough up five costly turnovers, running back Jordan Marshall got banged up and left the game.
In the fourth quarter, Marshall went down with all of his weight -- and the tackler's weight -- on his right shoulder. He would stay down for a while and then get up and walked gingerly over to the sideline holding his shoulder. Bryson Kuzdzal came in and ran hard, but it's very concerning, potentially not having either Marshall or Haynes.
Michigan is going to need its running game in the final two games, since we have no idea what to expect from the Wolverines' passing attack. Bryce Underwood looked like the five-star QB he was when he came to Michigan in the first half. He completed his first nine passes and threw for 185 yards in the first 30 minutes.
But it all changed in the final 30. Underwood started to stare down his receivers and threw two critical interceptions. The first one came in Michigan territory, where Northwestern would score one play later. Then, his second came when the Wolverines were driving. The talent is there, but Underwood is prone to making too many mistakes right now.
If there were any positives, other than winning, it was receiver Andrew Marsh. The true freshman is now the second freshman WR in Michigan history to record multiple 100-yard outings since 2009. Marsh has turned into a star, and he caught 12 passes for 189 yards in the Wolverines' win.
