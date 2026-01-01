Kyle Whittingham sets timeline for finalizing Michigan football coaching staff

New Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined the broadcast of the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday evening, which featured a battle between the Wolverines and Texas. Whittingham was there as a spectator, while associate head coach Biff Poggi filled in as the interim head coach for the contest.

On the broadcast, he was asked where he is in terms of filling out his staff for the 2026 season.

“Well, we are just about finished,” Whittingham said. “It hasn’t been announced officially yet until somebody is on the dotted line, you never want to get ahead of yourself. I think we are in good shape.”

Kyle Whittingham says Michigan’s new coaching staff is almost finished



“We’ll have 90% of the staff named by this weekend” pic.twitter.com/47MCR84Qik — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) December 31, 2025

Whittingham followed that up with a very specific timeline for his staff to be announced.

“I think we will have 90 percent of the staff named by this weekend,” Whittingham said. “Then we will finish off the last spot or two over the course of next week.”

What We Know Already

News broke earlier this week that Whittingham will keep running backs coach Tony Alford on staff.

Jason Beck is expected to join Whittingham as the offensive coordinator. This past season (2025) was the first season Beck had spent with Whittingham. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator for New Mexico, also serving as the quarterbacks coach, which should help the development of Bryce Underwood.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As far as the defensive coordinator position, reports broke the day Whittingham was hired that Jay Hill (BYU DC) was the top target for the Wolverines. However, no news has broken on that over the past couple of days, so that will be something to monitor.