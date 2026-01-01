Kyle Whittingham sets timeline for finalizing Michigan football coaching staff
In this story:
New Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined the broadcast of the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday evening, which featured a battle between the Wolverines and Texas. Whittingham was there as a spectator, while associate head coach Biff Poggi filled in as the interim head coach for the contest.
On the broadcast, he was asked where he is in terms of filling out his staff for the 2026 season.
“Well, we are just about finished,” Whittingham said. “It hasn’t been announced officially yet until somebody is on the dotted line, you never want to get ahead of yourself. I think we are in good shape.”
Whittingham followed that up with a very specific timeline for his staff to be announced.
“I think we will have 90 percent of the staff named by this weekend,” Whittingham said. “Then we will finish off the last spot or two over the course of next week.”
What We Know Already
News broke earlier this week that Whittingham will keep running backs coach Tony Alford on staff.
Jason Beck is expected to join Whittingham as the offensive coordinator. This past season (2025) was the first season Beck had spent with Whittingham. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator for New Mexico, also serving as the quarterbacks coach, which should help the development of Bryce Underwood.
As far as the defensive coordinator position, reports broke the day Whittingham was hired that Jay Hill (BYU DC) was the top target for the Wolverines. However, no news has broken on that over the past couple of days, so that will be something to monitor.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2