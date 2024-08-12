Three Michigan defenders make Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
Continuing with preseason awards, a trio of Michigan football defenders found their names listed on the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for the 2024 football season. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson are arguably the biggest pieces of the Wolverines' defense this season and all three should play a major role in how the defense performs.
Named after the two-time NFL Champion, Chuck Bednarik, the award is presented to the best defensive player in college football. Last season, NC State's Payton Wilson took home the award. The Wolverines have had one player win the award -- Charles Woodson back in 1997.
All three players are viewed as potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both Graham and Johnson are projected top 5-10 picks in next April's draft. All three Michigan defenders are entering their junior seasons and are already thought of as top defenders.
Here is some information about all three players via MGoBlue:
Mason Graham:
• All-American (second team, 2023)
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)• Has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts along the defensive line
Kenneth Grant:
• All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games along the defensive line (one, special teams only) with five starts
Will Johnson:
• All-American (first team, 2023)
• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)
• Appeared in 25 games with 16 starts at cornerback
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan No. 9 in preseason AP Poll
Detroit Lions star on Michigan football: 'I know Michigan's done'
Michigan TE Marlin Klein is 'ready' to emerge as big-time contributor in 2024