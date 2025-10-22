Three Michigan players to watch in the Michigan vs. Michigan State game
Player #1: Bryce Underwood
Bryce Underwood had one of his best games of his young career in last week’s game against Washington. He completed 21/27 passes for 230 yards and 2 TD’s and set a career high in completion percentage in doing so. The reason he’s the number 1 player to watch for me in this game is because he’s extremely talented and he’s getting better every week. The second reason he's my number 1 player to watch for me this week is he's going to be taking on a Michigan State secondary that has had a lot of issues stopping the pass.
Michigan State just played Indiana last week and while Fernando Mendoza is playing lights out so far this season, he diced up this MSU secondary to a tune of 24/28 for 332 yards and 4 TD’s. Michigan State’s secondary really hasn't been good since the Mark Dantonio days and this year is no different. In the team pass efficiency defense metric, Michigan State ranks 128th out of 134 teams in FBS D1 football. Needless to say, this secondary is very beatable and also leads me to the second player to watch.
Player #2: Andrew Marsh
Andrew Marsh is the second player to watch for me in this game because of the aforementioned secondary problems for Michigan State. They’ve really struggled against the pass in general and specifically against quality wide receivers. Indiana has two good wide receivers of note on their team and Omar Cooper caught 8 passes for 115 yards and 1 TD while Elijah Sarratt caught 4 passes for 70 yards and 2 TD’s.
Andrew Marsh should have a lot of opportunities to make plays in this game. Since taking over as a starter against Wisconsin, he’s gone for 4 catches and 80 yards, 8 catches for 138 yards and 1 TD, and 5 catches for 49 yards and 1 TD. He’s been playing really well lately and that should continue in this game against a weak Spartan secondary.
Player #3: Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore is really just always the player to watch for Michigan on defense. He’s been playing exceptionally well lately and looks to keep solidifying himself as a top three round NFL draft pick this next spring with his play this season. Against Washington he had 3 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble as well. He’s been so good at edge for the Wolverines this season and Michigan State’s offensive line isn’t anything special. I expect Derrick Moore to have another good game in this one and continue his ascent up draft boards down the stretch of this season.