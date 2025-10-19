Stock up/stock down in the Washington vs. Michigan game
Stock up: Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill
Both of Michigan's cornerbacks played well in this game. Zeke Berry made multiple nice plays which included a pass breakup and made 6 total tackles. A couple of his tackles were nice, open-field tackles where he stopped the Washington pass-catcher at the catch point and didn't allow any extra yardage.
Jyaire Hill also played well against this good wide receiver corps for Washington, shadowing Denzel Boston for much of the game. Boston is one of the better wide receivers in the conference, and Hill held him to 4 catches for 71 yards, but 48 came all on one play where he got matched up with a safety. Boston was largely quiet in this game and that's because Jyaire Hill did a really nice job against him in coverage. Both of the cornerbacks needed to play well in this game and they both answered the bell and came up big for the Wolverines.
Stock down: Semaj Morgan
Semaj Morgan has had a rough season so far. He's capable of making big plays for this offense but he has just been way too inconsistent with catching the football. He had another key drop in this game on what would've been a 4th down conversion but instead resulted in a turnover on downs. Michigan's coaches should really make a switch to someone else at this point as he's legitimately holding back this offense with all of his dropped passes.
Stock up: Ernest Hausman
Ernest Hausman had a rough performance last week against USC but responded really well against Washington with one of his better games of the year. Ironically enough he ended up as the only linebacker not to take home an INT in this game, but he was all over the field for this Michigan defense. He finished with 5 tackles including 1 tackle for loss where he made a really nice play to shoot the gap and bring down Demond Williams Jr. for a 5 yard loss on the play. Let's hope he continues to play like this the rest of the year because it makes Michigan's defense much more formidable when he plays this well.
Stock down: Michigan's safety group
It wasn't a great game for Michigan's safeties against this Washington offense. The Huskies made it a point to attack the middle of the field through the air and they did successfully a few times when Michigan's safeties were in coverage. Jaden Mangham and Jordan Young got beat for a big play down the seam and Mason Curtis got burned by Denzel Boston for a 48-yard gain in the first half. Rod Moore and Brandyn Hillman also didn't play despite neither being listed on the injury report which was a bit odd. It was just not a great game for this position group but the rest of the defense picked up the slack so it ended up not mattering that much in this game but they'll need more from this group as they enter the back half of their schedule.
Stock up: Jordan Marshall
With Justice Haynes unavailable in this one, Jordan Marshall stepped up and played exceptionally well as he led this Michigan backfield. He totaled 25 carries for 133 yards and 1 TD on the ground while also adding 3 catches for 20 yards through the air. He's such a good player for Michigan and he showed that in this game, proving Michigan has one of the better backfields in the Big Ten and maybe even the country with him and Justice Haynes when they're both healthy.
Stock Down: Dominic Zvada
Zvada missed another kick in this game, as he finished 1/2 hitting from 26 yards but missing from 48 yards. He has looked shaky out there as Michigan's placekicker this season despite being one of the best kickers in the country last season. It seems to be all in his head as the kicks themselves look fine most of the time, he just has struggled with the accuracy so far this year. Let's hope he figures it out and gets himself right as the Wolverines enter the home stretch of the year.
